Italian Serie A action continues as first-place Napoli host reigning league champs AC Milan on Sunday on Paramount+. Luciano Spalletti's side continues to dominate the league and currently sit atop the Italian Serie A table 19 points ahead of second-place Lazio. Meanwhile, AC Milan are trying to turn their season around and stay in the top six after going winless in their last three league matches and last four across all competition. You can stream this match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for seven days and watch over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Kickoff from Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Sunday. The latest Napoli vs. AC Milan odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Napoli as the -120 favorites (risk $120 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with AC Milan as the +330 underdogs. A draw is priced at +250 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Sunday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can try free for seven days and watch over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get started with a free seven-day trial, so sign up here.

How to watch AC Milan vs. Napoli

Napoli vs. AC Milan date: Sunday, April 2

Napoli vs. AC Milan time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Napoli vs. AC Milan live stream: Paramount+ (try free for one week)

Italian Serie A picks for AC Milan vs. Napoli

Before you tune in to Sunday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Napoli vs. AC Milan, Sutton is picking Napoli for a -135 payout. The expert admits that locking in bets for this kind of matchup can be difficult because these teams are facing each other in the Champions League quarterfinals in 10 days and could switch up their starting 11.

That being said, Napoli have still won 23 of 27 matches this season, including a 2-1 victory against AC Milan at the San Siro earlier this season. Milan also hasn't played as well on the road, which can further turn the tables in Napoli's favor.

"Napoli have scored two or more goals in nine of their last 10 Serie A matches," Sutton told SportsLine. "Meanwhile, AC Milan have lost two straight league games on the road and I'm backing that trend to continue against Napoli on Sunday." Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Italian Serie A. Visit Paramount+ now to see Italian Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can try it free for the first week.