Ajax vs. Tottenham starting XI: Spurs get Son Heung-Min back from Champions League suspension

Ninety minutes (and potentially more, depending on the result) will be needed in Amsterdam on Wednesday to decide the second Champions League finalist. Ajax hosts Tottenham in the second leg of their Champions League semifinal, with the winner moving on to the June 1 final in Madrid to take on Liverpool. The Dutch club has the narrow advantage after winning the first leg in London 1-0. An away goal and the victory means Ajax will advance to the final if the match ends in a draw, while a 1-0 result for Tottenham after 90 minutes would force extra time, and a 2-1 win for Tottenham means a spot in the final.

Spurs get Son Heung-Min back for this one after he was suspended for the first leg, while Harry Kane is still out due to injury. Here's how the teams line up. The match is set for 3 p.m. ET and will air on fuboTV (Try for free).

Tottenham: Hugo Lloris; Keiran Trippier, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Danny Rose; Victor Wanyama, Moussa Sissoko, Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli; Lucas Moura, Son Heung-Min.

Ajax: Andre Onana; Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs De Ligt, Daley Blind, Nicolas Tagliafico; Lasse Schone, Donny Van de Beek, Frenkie De Jong, Hakim Ziyech, David Neres; Dusan Tadic.

Not a surprising lineup for either. Just one change for Ajax as Mazraoui enters the starting XI for Joel Veltman, while Tottenham goes with everything it has, pairing Son and Lucas in attack.

Follow the match with our live updates here.