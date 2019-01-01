Arsenal vs. Fulham score, takeaways: Aubameyang leads Gunners to New Year's Day victory

Arsenal bounced back from the tough drubbing at Liverpool to beat Fulham 4-1 on New Year's Day in a game that was closer than the score indicates. The Gunners got the winner from Alexandre Lacazette in the 55th minute after Granit Xhaka's opener, with Aaron Ramsey and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang putting it away late. The Gunners remain firmly in fifth place with the win and still trail Chelsea by two points for fourth place. Here are three takeaways from the game:

It wasn't convincing from Arsenal

A 4-1 win is great, but Arsenal was far from great in this one. It was 2-1 with 12 minutes to go, and after Aboubakar Kamara's goal in the 69th minute, it seemed as if an equalizer was entirely possible. So the late goals inflate the score quite a bit, but it was far from convincing. Aside from Aubameyang who has been absolutely fantastic, the team still lacked discipline and at times was sloppy. The defense has really missed Rob Holding after his severe injury, and getting Laurent Koscielny back into rhythm will take some time.

They'll take the three points, but it still wasn't a complete performance.

Fulham shooting itself in the foot

What in the world is going on with Fulham? This team spent more money than any other club in the Premier League this summer, yet it just can't put it together. Five goals in their last eight games tells the story, but it isn't because of a shortage of chances.

Time and time again, the team has had golden chances to turn a game on its head, yet it has failed to do so. Just look at Tuesday. Ryan Sessegnon wasted a golden counter 15 minutes in down the right side, drilling the ball well wide of the left post.

In the second half, Jean Michael Seri set up Aleksandar Mitrovic in the box with a lovely ball, but the Serbian striker headed it right to Bernd Leno.

That's why this team is in the relegation zone -- wasted chances.

Torreira with uncharacteristic performances

Lucas Torreira has been the signing of the year for Arsenal and one of the best in the Premier League. The Uruguayan is a bulldog in the middle of the field, but not over the last two games. In the loss to Liverpool, he held on to the ball too long and cost his team a goal. In this one, Fulham was able to score on the counter after he was destroyed while on the ball. He's not injured, so we'll just have to chalk this up to being a rough patch for him. But when he watches the footage, he'll see that he's going to need to quickly play the ball out of the back and be more aware of what's around him, because the speed in the Premier League is like nowhere else.

Here's his mistake:

