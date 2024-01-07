As players have already departed for the Africa Cup of Nations and AFC Asian Cup, Liverpool will get a chance to see how they line up without Mohamed Salah in a competitive game that doesn't impact the title race as they face Arsenal in the FA Cup third round. While Jurgen Klopp would love to defeat Arsenal and advance in the FA Cup, it is also good that Liverpool can play their first game without Salah this season versus strong opposition without Premier League points on the line, preparing for what's to come.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Jan. 7 | Time : 11:30 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Jan. 7 | : 11:30 a.m. ET Location : The Emirates Stadium -- London

: The Emirates Stadium -- London TV: None | Live stream: ESPN+

None | ESPN+ Odds: Arsenal -104; Draw +270; Liverpool +240

Storylines

Arsenal: While the Gunners are also impacted by international tournaments, only Mohamed Elney and Takehiro Tomiyasu will be missing for international duty. Winless in three straight matches, this is a must-win for Mikel Arteta's men even if points aren't on the line. After a credible draw away to Liverpool, Arsenal have struggled losing to West Ham United and Fulham. Confidence will need to be restored ahead of a run that includes another meeting with Liverpool that will be critical to the title race.

Liverpool: There's a decision to be made on resting starters or going for the win here and it could go either way in an away trip that they'll be making twice in a month. The Reds are in a good position atop the Premier League by three points but picking up an injury in FA Cup play could derail their title hopes.

Prediction

Arsenal will get the job done at home as the Gunners poor form will come to an end before some winnable league matches. Pick: Arsenal 2, Liverpool 1