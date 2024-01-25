Extra time goals from brothers Inaki and Nico Williams saw Athletic Bilbao defeat Barcelona 4-2 to reach the Copa Del Rey semifinals on Wednesday. It was another disappointing loss for Xavi's men who now see another chance at a trophy slip away but it has been quite a week for Inaki Williams who just touched down back in Spain after Ghana crashed out of the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday.

Williams subbed into that draw versus Mozambique but didn't log much time for the Black Stars during the tournament but he has been ever-present for Bilbao this season. Coming off the bench in the 59th minute of play, Inaki was immediately involved in Bilbao's attack before grabbing his goal in the 105th minute officially evaporating Barcelona's first-half lead. He then assisted his brother Nico for the final goal to put the match out of reach.

It seemed like Barcelona would be flying after Robert Lewandowski scored in the 26th minute before 16-year-old Lamine Yamal scored a wonder goal to put Barca ahead before the half. The goal also saw Yamal become Barcelona's youngest-ever goal scorer in the competition. But Bilbao adjusted in the second half drawing level to force extra time before ultimately scoring three unanswered goals to further sink Barcelona.

Already losing the Spanish Super Cup and falling further behind in La Liga, the season of disappointment continues to spiral for Xavi's men. After winning La Liga last season, they've only seemed like a shell of that team trailing Girona by eight points after playing 20 league matches. Big teams falling out of the Copa Del Rey isn't shocking as Real Madrid were also eliminated from the competition but as they battle for the title, their situation is very different than that of Barcelona's.

Still in the last 16 of Champions League play, Barcelona will meet Napoli on Feb. 21 in a tie that will define their season. It's unlikely that Barcelona will win the Champions League being pitted against Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Arsenal, but a deep run is critical after crashing out of every other tournament. Xavi likely won't be fired during this season but without an accolade to hang his hat on, Barcelona could make a move for a new manager during the summer. He's aware things need to change.

"If we are not at the level of competitiveness as the end of the season, the normal thing is that I have to leave," Xavi said following the match, pondering his own future.

While he has been let down by Barcelona's finances and struggles to register new players during his tenure in charge, expectations are sky high and if a manager doesn't win, a new manager is expected to come in and get the job done.