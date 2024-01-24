Teenager Lamine Yamal came to Barcelona's rescue on Wednesday when the 16-year-old scored an impressive individual goal to give his side a 2-1 lead before halftime over Athletic Club in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals. The strike saw him become the youngest player to ever score for Barca in the competition's history.

In the 32nd minute, Jules Kounde passed the ball to Yamal on the right wing. The youngster then went on a lengthy run on the flank before moving centrally and then took a shot from the edge of the penalty area that landed in the back of the net.

The goal allowed Barcelona to climb out of the deficit created just a minute into the game. Athletic Club scored in the first minute courtesy of Gorka Guruzeta but the teams were level in the 26th minute when Robert Lewandowski scored. Yamal's strike came just six minutes later to complete Barcelona's comeback and bolster the team's offensive effort -- they dominated possession in the first half but were outshot by Athletic Club, who pulled the match to 2-2 in the second half.

Yamal now has three goals in his first season with Barcelona and is serving as a major bright spot in a season that has been full of ups and downs. He is not only the youngest player to score for Barca, he's the youngest to score for Spain but also the youngest ever in La Liga and Spanish Super Cup history.

The team currently sits eight points behind La Liga leaders Girona and lost the Spanish Super Cup in spectacular fashion to Real Madrid but remain alive in the Copa del Rey and still have their sights set on a deep Champions League run.