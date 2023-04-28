Barcelona can extend their lead atop the La Liga standings when they host Real Betis on Saturday at Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona. With seven matches remaining in the season, Barca sit atop the La Liga table with 76 points. They are 11 points ahead of second-place Real Madrid and 13 ahead of third-place Atletico Madrid. Barcelona are coming off a shocking 2-1 loss to Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Real Betis enters Saturday's match off a scoreless draw against Real Sociedad.

Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Barcelona as the -310 favorite (risk $310 to win $100) in the latest Barcelona vs. Real Betis odds, with Real Betis the +850 underdog. A draw is priced at +400 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's World Cup he has been red-hot on his soccer picks, going 93-71-4 for a profit of $2,687 for $100 bettors.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Real Betis vs. Barcelona:

Barcelona vs. Real Betis spread: Barcelona -1.5 (-110), Real Betis +1.5 (-120)

Barcelona vs. Real Betis over/under: 2.5 goals

Barcelona vs. Real Betis money line: Barcelona -310, Real Betis +850, Draw +400

BAR: Robert Lewandowski leads La Liga in goals (18)

leads La Liga in goals (18) BET: Borja Iglesias is tied for fourth in the league in goals (12)

Barcelona vs. Real Betis picks:



Why you should back Barcelona

Barcelona have the best defense in the league. Barca have allowed the fewest goals in La Liga this season with 11, which is 12 fewer than the next best team, Atletico Madrid. Barcelona have been especially stingy at home, allowing just two goals on home soil.

In addition, Barca have one of the best goal scorers in the world in Robert Lewandowski. In his first season with Barcelona, the 34-year-old striker leads La Liga with 18 goals, four more than his closest pursuer, Karim Benzema. Lewandowski has 28 goals in 39 matches across all competitions this season. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Real Betis

Real Betis have a proven goal scorer in Borja Iglesias. The 6-foot-2 target man leads the team and is tied for fourth in La Liga in goals with 12. He has 36 goals in 125 career appearances with Real Betis and reportedly is being followed by Tottenham Hotspur, Inter Milan and Juventus for a possible summer move.

In addition, Real Betis face a Barcelona side that has struggled recently. Barca have scored just two goals over their last five matches across all competitions. That stretch includes two losses (Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid) and two scoreless draws against overmatched foes Getafe and Girona. See which team to pick here.

How to make Barcelona vs. Real Betis picks

Eimer has broken down the LaLiga match from every angle. He is leaning Under on the goal total and has identified his most confident best bet for Real Betis vs. Barcelona.

So who wins Barcelona vs. Real Betis on Saturday? And where does all the betting value lie?