Borussia Dortmund vs. Tottenham: Champions League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The second leg of the round of 16 sees Spurs cruising 3-0 after the first leg
The second legs of the Champions League round of 16 begin on Tuesday with a big one in Germany. Borussia Dortmund, coming off some poor form, hosts Tottenham at Signal-Iduna-Park. The first leg took place on Feb. 13, and Spurs were without star Harry Kane yet won 3-0 with two late goals. Kane is now back, and Tottenham looks to finish the job on the road where just one goal will likely be enough to put it away.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Champions League: Tottenham vs. Dortmund
- Date: Tuesday, March 5
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Signal-Iduna-Park
- TV channel: Galavision
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Tottenham +275 / Dortmund-110 / Draw +280
Storylines
Tottenham: This is really, really simple for Spurs. Mauricio Pochettino will likely tell his guys to just give him a goal. An away goal for Spurs would mean Dortmund would have to score five goals to advance. Dortmund has four goals total in its last four games. One goal from Tottenham probably puts this away for good.
Dortmund: It's not looking good for them. Sure, the recent form has been lousy, and they'll have to be super focused on both ends. On one end, they cannot afford to give up a goal, or it's likely over. And while they must focus on keeping the ball out, they will have to score at least three to have a chance to just force extra time. They will need a magical display to move on.
Tottenham vs. Dortmund prediction
The German club wins on the scoreline but is eliminated from the competition thanks to a Christian Eriksen goal that puts this tie out of reach, with Spurs advancing 4-2 on aggregate.
Pick: Dortmund (+280)
