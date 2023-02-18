The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Fulham @ Brighton & Hove Albion

Current Records: Fulham 10-8-5; Brighton & Hove Albion 10-6-5

What to Know

Fulham is headed to The American Express Community Stadium to take on Brighton & Hove Albion with hopes of sweeping the series. They will face off against one another at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday. Brighton will be strutting in after a victory while Fulham will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Fulham was not quite Newcastle United's equal in the second half when they met four weeks ago. Fulham lost 1-0 to the Magpies.

Meanwhile, Brighton got themselves on the board against Liverpool four weeks ago, but Liverpool never followed suit. Brighton took down Liverpool 3-0. The score was all tied up at the break nothing to nothing, but Brighton was the better team in the second half.

Fulham got away with a 2-1 win in the teams' previous meeting last August. The rematch might be a little tougher for them since the squad won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

Who: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Fulham

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Fulham When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: The American Express Community Stadium

The American Express Community Stadium TV: Peacock

Peacock Caesars Sportsbook odds: Brighton -150; Draw +285; Fulham +390

Series History

Fulham won two meetings and tied three meetings in their last five contests with Brighton & Hove Albion.