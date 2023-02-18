Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League
The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.  

Who's Playing

  • Fulham @ Brighton & Hove Albion
  • Current Records: Fulham 10-8-5; Brighton & Hove Albion 10-6-5

What to Know

Fulham is headed to The American Express Community Stadium to take on Brighton & Hove Albion with hopes of sweeping the series. They will face off against one another at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday. Brighton will be strutting in after a victory while Fulham will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Fulham was not quite Newcastle United's equal in the second half when they met four weeks ago. Fulham lost 1-0 to the Magpies.

Meanwhile, Brighton got themselves on the board against Liverpool four weeks ago, but Liverpool never followed suit. Brighton took down Liverpool 3-0. The score was all tied up at the break nothing to nothing, but Brighton was the better team in the second half.

Fulham got away with a 2-1 win in the teams' previous meeting last August. The rematch might be a little tougher for them since the squad won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

  • Who: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Fulham
  • When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
  • Where: The American Express Community Stadium
  • TV: Peacock
  • Caesars Sportsbook odds: Brighton -150; Draw +285; Fulham +390
Series History

Fulham won two meetings and tied three meetings in their last five contests with Brighton & Hove Albion.

  • Aug 30, 2022 - Fulham 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1
  • Jan 27, 2021 - Fulham 0 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
  • Dec 16, 2020 - Brighton & Hove Albion 0 vs. Fulham 0
  • Jan 29, 2019 - Fulham 4 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 2
  • Sep 01, 2018 - Fulham 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 2