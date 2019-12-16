Champions League draw results: Real Madrid gets Manchester City, Barcelona lands Napoli in last 16

The Champions League round of 16 draw took place on Monday in Nyon, Switzerland,, and it produced various heavyweight matchups that would be worthy in just about any semifinal or final round. With all of the remaining teams coming from the big five European leagues, the draw saw Real Madrid draw Manchester City, Liverpool get Atletico Madrid and Chelsea land Bayern Munich to name a few. Here's a look at the complete draw results:

Borussia Dortmund vs. PSG

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City

Atalanta vs. Valencia

Atletico Madrid vs. Liverpool

Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich

Lyon vs. Juventus

Tottenham vs. RB Leipzig

Napoli vs. Barcelona

Those are some really tasty matchups, and there are few favorites. Juventus will be pleased to get a Lyon team that just loss star Memphis Depay to a knee injury that will see him miss Euro 2020. Barcelona also got a favorable draw against Napoli when you consider the team could have landed a trickier side like Tottenham or Chelsea. Napoli hasn't won a league game in months and has a new manager in Gennaro Gattuso.

The best matchups is probably Real Madrid vs. Manchester City, but all of these are quite even. Spanish side Valencia dodged the traditional heavyweights and landed Atalanta, who is playing in the competition for the first time, while PSG avoided Atletico Madrid or Tottenham, though Dortmund is still a test. The knockout stage will be played in February and March, with the first legs arriving on Feb. 18-19 and Feb. 25-26. The return legs are on Mar. 10-11 and Mar. 17-18. The draw for the quarterfinal round will take place on March 20, and the final is on May 30 at Araturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

