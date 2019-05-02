Chelsea vs. Eintracht Frankfurt: Europa League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Chelsea and Eintracht Frankfurt meet on Thursday in the first leg of the Europa League semifinals in Germany as both teams look to gain an advantage ahead of next week's second leg. Both teams, currently in fourth place in their respective leagues, see this competition as a chance to clinch a spot in next season's Champions League. It's a battle filled with a ton of attacking talent, which should result in a fast-paced and entertaining match.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Europa League: Chelsea vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

Date : Thursday, May 2



: Thursday, May 2 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Commerzbank-Arena



: Commerzbank-Arena TV channel : Univision Deportes



: Univision Deportes Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Chelsea +135 / Eintracht +215 / Draw +220

Storylines

Chelsea: The Blues are probably more focused on the Premier League, having two straight draws while those around them for fourth place have stumbled. This is a team that is far from consistent and the defense has looked extremely poor in certain stretches, but with Eden Hazard you always have a chance.

Eintracht Frankfurt: This is a team that many don't know much about, but there is quite a bit of talent. Luka Jovic and Ante Rebic in attack are speedy and clinical and should give the Chelsea defense trouble. Expect them to build up slowly in attack but also try to spring forward on the counter as the Blues push up.

Chelsea vs. Eintracht prediction

Chelsea gets a 1-1 draw at Eintracht to return home to Stamford Bridge as the clear favorite to make the final.

Pick: Draw (+220)