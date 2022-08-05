Chelsea will be glad to put its focus on the field when it visits Goodison Park to kick off the 2022-23 English Premier League season against Everton on Saturday. The Blues finished third in the Premier League last season, but the controversy surrounding Russian owner Roman Abramovich took its toll. A subsequent sale, a shakeup in upper management and a listless preseason have questions hovering over the Blues. Chelsea will be out to make a statement Saturday, while Everton is glad to be in the top flight after coming dangerously close to being relegated last year. Former Chelsea star Frank Lampard took over as Everton manager in January and steered the team to a 16th-place finish, including a critical 3-2 win against Crystal Palace in its penultimate game. The Toffees remain one of six English clubs that have never been relegated, along with Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham.

Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Chelsea as the -160 favorite (risk $160 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in its latest Everton vs. Chelsea odds. Everton is the +475 underdog, a regulation draw is priced at +280, and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Everton vs. Chelsea spread: Chelsea -0.5 (-160)

Everton vs. Chelsea over-under: 2.5 goals

Everton vs. Chelsea money line: Everton +475, Chelsea -160, Draw +280

EVE: Dwight McNeil shared the EPL lead for crosses into the penalty area (26) last season

shared the EPL lead for crosses into the penalty area (26) last season CHE: Raheem Sterling tied for second in expected goals per 90 minutes (0.61)

Why you should back Chelsea

The Blues still have quality that only a few teams can match, and the team added Raheem Sterling to contribute to the attack. Sterling scored 13 goals for Manchester City last season and will join a Blues team that scored 76 goals last season, third-most in the league. Mason Mount led the team with 11 and also had a team-high 10 assists. Kai Havertz (eight goals) and Timo Werner (four) also can cause a lot of problems with their quickness.

Chelsea lost defenders Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, but Kalidou Koulibaly will play a big role in the back. Edouard Mendy also remains one of the best goalkeepers in the world, so the third-best defense in the EPL (33 goals conceded last season) should be able to stop Everton. The Toffees scored 43 goals and allowed 66 in 2021-22. Chelsea had 81 percent possession in the first meeting last season (1-1 draw) and 79 percent in the second (1-0 loss).

Why you should back Everton

The Toffees are 3-3-2 in their last eight meetings with Chelsea, managing to score twice over the past two games despite having less than a quarter of the possession. Chelsea's defense looked vulnerable at times in the preseason, especially in a 4-0 loss to Arsenal. Demarai Gray (five goals, four assists last season), and Anthony Gordon (four, two) could find room to operate. Dwight McNeil was one of two key signings from Burnley, and he had seven goals and 17 assists in four seasons there.

The other signing should have an even bigger impact, with James Tarkowski adding a commanding presence on defense. He was second in the league in blocked shots with 92 for the Clarets last season. Tarkowski should help a team that allowed 35.3 percent of opponents' shots to find the target (fourth-worst in EPL). That should benefit goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who had a 65.9 save percentage, more than five percent worse than his 2021-22 mark. He was sixth in the EPL with 114 saves.

How to make Everton vs. Chelsea picks

