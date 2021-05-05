The Champions League final will see two familiar foes square off yet again as Manchester City and Chelsea meet on May 29 in Istanbul. While they have never met in a UCL final as this is City's first ever appearance, they have played plenty just this season alone. While they normally just meet two times a season in the Premier League, they have already played twice this campaign and will play two more times before the season comes to an end. In fact, they will end up having played four times in five months by the end of May.

City and Chelsea first battled on January 3 in the Premier League, with their second clash coming just last month in the FA Cup semifinals.

Their next meeting is set for this Saturday for their second Premier League meeting, with the last one coming in the May 29 UCL final.

Here's a look back at their meetings this season, with each winning one so far.

Jan 3: Man City 3, Chelsea 1 (Premier League)

A Chelsea team that was lacking stability under former manager Frank Lampard were thumped at home by City, 3-1. The victors actually scored three goals by the 34th minute, with Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and Kevin de Bruyne finding the back of the net in a dominant performance.

Chelsea managed just two shots on goal the entire game.

Here are the highlights:

April 17: Chelsea 1, Manchester City 0

Their last meeting was just a couple weeks ago in the FA Cup semifinals, with that red-hot Chelsea defense holding City scoreless in a 1-0 win to advance to the final. Chelsea are one of the two teams (Manchester United) to hold City without a goal in a game since early December.

Hakim Ziyech fired the Blues home with a 55th-minute strike in a match where City had the best chances, but Chelsea's efficiency stole the show.

The Blues will now play in the FA Cup final against Leicester City on May 15.

May 8: Manchester City vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. ET

This Saturday they'll play their second Premier League meeting of the season with City in first place and Chelsea in fourth. City can actually clinch the Premier League title with a victory, while Chelsea are hoping to continue to boost their chances of a top-four spot, currently sitting in fourth place.

May 29: Manchester City vs. Chelsea

The UEFA Champions League final live from Istanbul, which will air on CBS and Paramount+. The biggest game of the year with the ultimate prize on the line.