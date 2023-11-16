Brazil aim to get their World Cup qualifying campaign back on track on Thursday against Colombia. The five-time World Cup winners failed to win their last two games but are still third on the 10-team table, tied for points with second place Uruguay. Colombia are off to a slightly worse start with just one win in four games but sit a point behind Brazil, making this a compelling match for any neutral viewer.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Here's what to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds

Date : Thursday, Nov. 16 | Time : 7 p.m. ET

: Thursday, Nov. 16 | : 7 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Metropolitano -- Barranquilla, Colombia

: Estadio Metropolitano -- Barranquilla, Colombia Live stream: Fanatiz

Fanatiz Odds: Colombia +240; Draw +230; Brazil +125

Storylines

Last month, Brazil tied Venezuela and lost to Uruguay but the collateral damage still lingers over the team. The team's leading goalscorer Neymar tore his ACL in the loss to Uruguay and will be out for several months, but is not the only notable absence. Forward Richarlison is also unavailable after undergoing groin surgery, while midfielder Casemiro is missing time with a hamstring injury and goalkeeper Ederson is out with a foot issue.

The good news for Brazil is that in-form Real Madrid duo Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo are available for selection, and Alisson is a top-choice understudy in goal. Though it is not crisis mode just yet, the game against Colombia is an important test for Brazil's depth -- especially ahead of Tuesday's anticipated matchup against Argentina.

Prediction

Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo's form could provide Brazil with a much-needed confidence boost, so it's worth betting on them to deliver. Expect a tightly-contested affair, especially considering Brazil's lack of depth in midfield. Pick: Colombia 0, Brazil 1