Cristiano Ronaldo set to return to Juventus ahead of potential Serie A return, report says

Juventus star striker Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Italy on Monday after being in quarantine in his native Portugal since March, according to ESPN. The veteran goal-scoring machine had been in his hometown of Madiera with his family since March 8, which came one day before Serie A action was stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ronaldo's mother had suffered a stroke back in March, prompting his trip home.

Ronaldo returning isn't a sign that games are about to resume, but he is getting back in time for training. Teams in Italy can resume training on May 18, while this week the players will be allowed to perform individual workouts at club facilities.

Juventus has seen numerous first-team players test positive for the coronavirus. Ronaldo's partner in attack, Paulo Dybala, has tested positive four times for COVID-19. All squad members will be tested again once they arrive in the country, according to the report.

It's unclear when Italy will get the green light for action to resume, with Serie A having more than 100 games remaining and the Coppa Italia in the semifinal stage. Juve is in first place in Serie A with a 20-3-3 record and 63 points, holding a one-point lead over surprising Lazio. Juve has conceded just 24 goals goals in 26 Serie A matches.

Juventus is also still in the Champions League. Ronaldo has 25 goals this season in just 32 games after scoring 28 last season. He's now now scored at least 20 league goals in each of the last 11 seasons, dating back to his first campaign at Real Madrid in 2009-10.