Juventus' Paulo Dybala tests positive for coronavirus for fourth time in six weeks, report says

Juventus striker Paulo Dybala has tested positive for coronavirus for a fourth time in the last six weeks, according to CNN. Back in March, he became the third Juve player to contract COVID-19 and has since been in quarantine, joining Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi.

Back in March, Dybala said he could hardly breathe and would get tired after five minutes of any physical activity. His girlfriend had also tested positive for the virus. Rugani and Matuidi made full recoveries from COVID-19, the club announced earlier in April.

It's unclear how Dybala has continued to test positive for the virus. He is said to be feeling well and no longer showing any symptoms as he awaits for test results this week to see if he is still carrying the virus, according to CNN. Juventus nor Dybala have confirmed the reports of testing positive for a fourth time.

Serie A action has been postponed since March due to the coronavirus outbreak with no clear timetable yet for action to resume. Individual training is (tentatively) expected to resume on May 4.

Dybala, 26, joined Juventus from Palermo in 2015 and has since scored 91 goals in 216 games while winning nine trophies with the club.