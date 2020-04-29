Juventus' Paulo Dybala tests positive for coronavirus for fourth time in six weeks, report says
The Argentine striker says he's doing well and is no longer showing symptoms after testing positive again
Juventus striker Paulo Dybala has tested positive for coronavirus for a fourth time in the last six weeks, according to CNN. Back in March, he became the third Juve player to contract COVID-19 and has since been in quarantine, joining Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi.
Back in March, Dybala said he could hardly breathe and would get tired after five minutes of any physical activity. His girlfriend had also tested positive for the virus. Rugani and Matuidi made full recoveries from COVID-19, the club announced earlier in April.
It's unclear how Dybala has continued to test positive for the virus. He is said to be feeling well and no longer showing any symptoms as he awaits for test results this week to see if he is still carrying the virus, according to CNN. Juventus nor Dybala have confirmed the reports of testing positive for a fourth time.
Serie A action has been postponed since March due to the coronavirus outbreak with no clear timetable yet for action to resume. Individual training is (tentatively) expected to resume on May 4.
Dybala, 26, joined Juventus from Palermo in 2015 and has since scored 91 goals in 216 games while winning nine trophies with the club.
-
Maradona hopes for another 'Hand of God'
Maradona's original 'Hand of God' moment famously helped Argentina win the World Cup in 1986
-
Report: Newcastle targeting Pochettino
With new Saudi-backed owners, the available manager could be back in the Premier League before...
-
Nicaragua odds, April 29 picks, bets
SportsLine's proven soccer model reveals its top picks for Wednesday's Nicaragua Primera Division...
-
Belarus Cup April 29 odds, picks, bets
SportsLine's proven soccer model reveals its top picks for April 29.
-
La Liga clubs to train next week
May 4 is when individual workouts can resume
-
FIFA doctor recommends ending season
France's Ligue 1 was the first major league to see the remainder of its 2019-20 season canceled
-
Live transfer news, rumors
Here's the latest you should know about the world of transfers
-
Liga MX: Chivas, Monterrey ends in draw
Monterrey remains without a win in 10 matches as the two split the points in front of an empty...