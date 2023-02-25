The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Liverpool @ Crystal Palace
- Current Records: Liverpool 10-7-5; Crystal Palace 6-9-8
What to Know
Crystal Palace managed to walk away from the road leg against Liverpool with a draw. They will face off against one another at 2:45 p.m. ET on Saturday at Selhurst Park. Crystal Palace is out to stop a five-game streak of losses at home.
Crystal Palace lost a heartbreaker to Chelsea when they met last October, and they left with a heavy heart again five weeks ago. Crystal Palace fell a goal shy of Chelsea, losing 1-0.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Liverpool was not quite Brighton & Hove Albion's equal in the second half when they met five weeks ago. The Reds lost to Brighton on the road by a decisive 3-0 margin.
After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture. Hopefully the teams will make up for slow offenses in their last outings and score some goals this week.
How To Watch
- Who: Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool
- When: Saturday at 2:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Selhurst Park
- TV: Peacock
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Crystal Palace +350; Draw +275; Liverpool -133
Series History
Liverpool have won 11 out of their last 13 games against Crystal Palace.
- Aug 15, 2022 - Crystal Palace 1 vs. Liverpool 1
- Jan 23, 2022 - Liverpool 3 vs. Crystal Palace 1
- Sep 18, 2021 - Liverpool 3 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- May 23, 2021 - Liverpool 2 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Dec 19, 2020 - Liverpool 7 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Jun 24, 2020 - Liverpool 4 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Nov 23, 2019 - Liverpool 2 vs. Crystal Palace 1
- Jan 19, 2019 - Liverpool 4 vs. Crystal Palace 3
- Aug 20, 2018 - Liverpool 2 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Mar 31, 2018 - Liverpool 2 vs. Crystal Palace 1
- Aug 19, 2017 - Liverpool 1 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Apr 23, 2017 - Crystal Palace 2 vs. Liverpool 1
- Oct 29, 2016 - Liverpool 4 vs. Crystal Palace 2