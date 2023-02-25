The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Liverpool @ Crystal Palace

Current Records: Liverpool 10-7-5; Crystal Palace 6-9-8

What to Know

Crystal Palace managed to walk away from the road leg against Liverpool with a draw. They will face off against one another at 2:45 p.m. ET on Saturday at Selhurst Park. Crystal Palace is out to stop a five-game streak of losses at home.

Crystal Palace lost a heartbreaker to Chelsea when they met last October, and they left with a heavy heart again five weeks ago. Crystal Palace fell a goal shy of Chelsea, losing 1-0.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Liverpool was not quite Brighton & Hove Albion's equal in the second half when they met five weeks ago. The Reds lost to Brighton on the road by a decisive 3-0 margin.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture. Hopefully the teams will make up for slow offenses in their last outings and score some goals this week.

How To Watch

Who: Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool When: Saturday at 2:45 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Selhurst Park

Selhurst Park TV: Peacock

Peacock Caesars Sportsbook odds: Crystal Palace +350; Draw +275; Liverpool -133

Series History

Liverpool have won 11 out of their last 13 games against Crystal Palace.