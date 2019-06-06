Eden Hazard transfer: Real Madrid, Chelsea agree to $112 million fee with incentives, report says

Eden Hazard's potential move to Real Madrid is one step closer to coming to fruition. On Thursday, Chelsea accepted Real Madrid's $112 million transfer bid for the player, according to ESPN. The deal includes incentives that could see the value rise up to $165 million. Here's more from the ESPN report:

Madrid's chief executive, Jose Angel Sanchez, travelled to London at the start of this week in the hopes of getting a deal for Hazard over the line, and both clubs reached the outline of an agreement on Thursday morning.

Hazard scored two goals for the Blues to win the Europa League against Arsenal last week. After the match, he told reporters that his title-winning performance may have been his last in a Chelsea uniform. If Hazard's transfer is complete, he'd become the marquee signing for Real coach Zinedine Zidane, who rejoined the team last season after stepping down before the summer following three straight Champions League titles.

Hazard netted 110 goals and 81 assists in 352 matches during his seven-year stint for the Blues, winning a pair of Premier League titles at Stamford Bridge (2014-15 and 2016-17). This is a move that makes sense for all parties involved. Hazard has said that he wants a new challenge, and there's quite a big one at hand in the Spanish capital. Real hasn't properly replaced Cristiano Ronaldo after he left for Juventus last summer. As a result, the club finished without a trophy last season. He'll be tasked with being the creator in the final third alongside Karim Benzema and new striker Luka Jovic, who just signed from Eintracht Frankfurt. Real Madrid also recently struck a deal for Lyon left back Ferland Mendy for a reported $56.3 million, per Marca, in what is in line to be a monumental summer transfer window for Los Merengues.

Jovic, Eder, Mandy, Hazard.... 250m down already... and it’s still early June. Crucial that Real Madrid sell well if they want to strengthen further... https://t.co/A2HnuP96yd — Gabriele Marcotti (@Marcotti) June 6, 2019

Hazard guided Belgium to a third-place finish at the 2018 World Cup.