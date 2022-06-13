Get ready for the big moves as the transfer market is finally starting to take shape. Real Madrid recently completed a deal for Aurelién Tchouaméni, snatching up the former AS Monaco man for €80 million guaranteed, plus €20 million add-ons, fighting off offers from Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain. There was no chance for Tchouaméni to go anywhere else but Madrid, with his new contract valid until June of 2028.

But what are the next moves to be completed? Let's take a look:

Liverpool land Núñez

Liverpool, on the other hand, have completed a deal to bring Benfica center forward Darwin Núñez to Anfield. After lengthy negotiations and amid Manchester United's interest for months, the Reds have reached a verbal agreement with Benfica for approximately €80 million guaranteed, plus €20 million in add-ons. Núñez is set to sign five-year contract, with Jurgen Klopp already in contact with the former Peñarol man.

The 22-year-old striker came onto the scene in a big way with Almeria in the Spanish second division during the 2019-20 season, producing 16 goals. That got him his move to Benfica, scoring 48 goals in 85 matches for the Portuguese giants. He played against Liverpool in the Champions League quarterfinals this past season, scoring a goal in both legs.

Next up? Replacing Sadio Mane in the Liverpool attack.

Man United turn focus elsewhere

Soon it will be time for Manchester United with Erik ten Hag having new reinforcements. Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong remains a top priority with an opening bid of €60 million, plus €10 million add-ons being turned down by Barcelona. The Spanish club is seeking €85 million for the Dutch midfielder, who has played in 140 matches for Barca since joining from Ajax in 2019, winning one Copa del Rey. The negotiation is still ongoing and everything is possible.

Meanwhile, ten Hag has genuine interest in Brazilian winger Antony, who he coached during his days at Ajax. The new United boss is extremely familiar with the 22-year-old, but has yet to make an official bid in an effort to land the rising star.

Dybala set to join Inter; Pogba and Juve are close

Let's head to Italy where Inter Milan are inching closer to reaching an agreement with Paulo Dybala as free agent. The club offered a contract valid until June 2026 for €6 million net guaranteed per season. The former Palermo man is tempted to seal a move, so expect new contacts soon.

Paul Pogba, on the other hand, is approaching a deal to seal a comeback with Juventus on a free transfer after announcing his departure from Manchester United. Pogba has refused Manchester City, and Juventus will prepare the documents to complete this deal as soon as possible with a salary of €8 million net per season, plus important add-ons.

After joining Juventus for free from Manchester United in 2012, Juve managed to sell him back to United for a then-record €105 million in 2016, and now they look to get him again for no transfer fee.

Chelsea look to bolster center back position

In an effort to replace Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, Chelsea have placed their focus mainly on Jules Koundé of Sevilla. An official offer to Sevilla this summer from Chelsea has not yet been made. The Spanish club is seeking at least €60-65 million for the French defender, with the most important days of the transfer market looming large for a Chelsea side with new ownership.

The Blues can still count on Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah and Malang Sarr, but Thomas Tuchel knows he needs to add to the position.