Following one of the worst runs of form in the history of Brazilian soccer, interim coach Fernando Diniz has been relieved of his duties as coach of the national team after a tenure that lasted only six games. Diniz was overseeing Brazil while also managing Fluminense in the Brazilian top flight but in losing to Argentina, the Selecao have not only lost a World Cup qualifier at home for the first time but they've also lost three consecutive matches for the first time in 22 years.

Moving on from Diniz is one of the first things that Brazillian Football Confederation president Ednaldo Rodriguez has done following his temporary reinstatement as president via an injunction by the STF. That injunction suspends the decision of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro, which removed Rodriguez from his position as of Dec. 7.

Needing to get the team back into form ahead of the Copa America in the United States, Dorival Junior is expected to be the next leader of the national team according to Globo. Currently the coach of a Sao Paulo side that finished 11th in Serie A play but lifted the Brazilian Cup during the season, Junior had moments of success that can hopefully galvanize the Brazil squad. Filipe Luis is also a name that has been mentioned regarding the role. Initially linked to Carlo Ancelotti joining when his contract expired at Real Madrid, Brazil's plans took a hit when Ancelotti signed an extension with Los Blancos.

"The CBF would like to thank Fernando Diniz for the work he did, for all his dedication and seriousness and for the challenge of renewing the Brazilian National Team during the period in which he was in charge of the team," the Brazilian Football Confederation said in a statement. "We wish Fernando Diniz all the luck."

Missing Neymar due to a knee injury that will keep him out of Copa America, Diniz hasn't had a full squad available to him. But even with that Brazil is talented enough to grind out results. With friendlies against England and Spain in March, the new coach of the team will get some time to try out fresh tactics ahead of a critical Copa America in the United States in July. There is a lot of pressure on Brazil to perform well in that tournament and having a coach that will be focused only on the national team will be a step in the right direction to accomplish that.