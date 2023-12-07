Juventus face Napoli on Friday for what is expected to be the most exciting clash of the weekend. The Bianconeri come from a last minute win against Monza away that could keep the pace with Inter, that won 3-0 on Sunday against Napoli at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Walter Mazzarri lost his second game in a row since his comeback at the Italian club, the first one in the Serie A league after he won the first game away in Bergamo against Atalanta. Juventus are currently second in the league, two points behind Inter, while Napoli are fifth, tied points with AS Roma. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Friday, December 8 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Friday, December 8 | 2:45 p.m. ET Location: Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy

Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy Live stream: CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBS Sports Golazo Network Odds: Juventus +142; Draw: +240; Napoli +194

Team news

Juventus: The home side will finally have club's captain Danilo as a starter after his injury, while Nicolussi Caviglia is expected to start for the third time in a row. American International Timothy Weah is still out injured, while Weston McKennie should make it as a starter.

Potential Juventus XI: Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cambiaso, McKennie, Nicolussi Caviglia, Rabiot, Kostic; Chiesa, Vlahovic.

Napoli: Coach Mazzarri should not make many changes, but Piotr Zielinski is expected to make his comeback in the midfield with Elmas starting on the bench, while Brazilian defender Natan should start as a left-back as he did against Inter, considering the injuries of both Mario Rui and Matheus Oliveira.

Potential Napoli XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Ostigard, Natan; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia.

Prediction

Juventus are in a good form and have the chance to top Inter that will play on Saturday against Udinese. Pick: Juventus 2, Napoli 1.