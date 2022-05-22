Kylian Mbappe took to social media on Sunday to explain his decision to extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain instead of continuing his career with Real Madrid. The France international confirmed his decision on Saturday before scoring a hat-trick against FC Metz at Parc des Princes in a 5-0 Ligue 1 victory. In a written message the following day, the 23-year-old elaborated on his choice to extend his stay in France until 2025 and Real's interest ahead of next week's UEFA Champions League final in Paris.

"Since I was young, instead of dreaming my life, I have preferred to live my dream," said Mbappe. "At the same time as being a choice, it is also a principle and a privilege. Since I was young, I have preferred to develop challenge by challenge. Since I was young, I have constructed a pathway to the summits, whichever ones they have been, but always maintained a strict line of conduct. Since I was young, I have been driven by the same passion and ambition.

"Sometimes, I have been met by incomprehension, but I have taken that with politeness. Today, I wish to announce that I have chosen to extend my contract with PSG. I am convinced that I can continue to develop here at a club which has the means to reach the highest levels. I wish to thank President Nasser Al-Khelaifi for his confidence, for listening and for his patience. I am also thinking of PSG fans in France and all over the world for their messages of affection these past few months.

"I also wish to sincerely thank Real Madrid and its President Florentino Perez. I recognize my luck and privilege to have been wanted by such an institution. I do not doubt their disappointment. It was the greatest of hesitations. I will be their first fan for the Champions League final in Paris, my home. I am very happy to be able to continue to develop in France, my birth country which has seen me grow. It has also given me the chance to follow my dreams."

Mbappe's decision to stay on with PSG will start a revolution for the Ligue 1 champions with head coach Mauricio Pochettino and sporting director Leonardo expected to be replaced shortly. The French capital club have called a press conference on Monday afternoon with both Mbappe and Al-Khelaifi slated to appear at Parc des Princes.

Former AS Monaco and Lille OSC talent spotter Luis Campos is expected to be the first new arrival and should fill Leonardo's role in shaping Les Parisiens' project on the pitch. Mbappe burst onto the soccer scene while the Portuguese was overseeing Les Monegasques' short-lived rise to being one of Europe's most attractive sides as they beat PSG to the Ligue title in 2017.