Two Italian Serie A teams on opposite sides of the table will face off Friday when S.S. Lazio host U.S. Lecce on Paramount+. The home team sits in third in the Italian Serie A table and is fighting to stay there after losing three of their last five matches. Meanwhile, Lecce are fighting to stay out of the relegation zone, but are struggling to do so after winning just one in their last five matches. You can stream this match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for 30 days with the promo code "FIRSTPICK" and watch over 2,400 soccer matches per year.

Kickoff from Stadio Olimpico in Rome is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Friday. The latest Lazio vs. Lecce odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Lazio as the -150 favorites (risk $150 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Lecce as the +470 underdogs. A draw is priced at +250 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Friday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for 30 days with the special promo code "FIRSTPICK" and watch over 2,400 soccer matches per year.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Italian Serie A match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get started with a special 30-day free trial with the promo code "FIRSTPICK", so sign up here.

How to watch Lecce vs. Lazio

Lazio vs. Lecce date: Friday, May 12

Lazio vs. Lecce time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Lazio vs. Lecce live stream: Paramount+ (30-day free trial with promo code FIRSTPICK)

Italian Serie A picks for Lecce vs. Lazio

Before you tune in to Friday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from renowned soccer bettor Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is a stunning 50-25-1 on all Premier League soccer picks for SportsLine this season, returning more than 18 units for his followers.

For Lazio vs. Lecce, Eimer is picking Lazio on the money line for a -135 payout. The expert acknowledges that the home team has been in a slump and only scored more than 1.5 goals in two of their last five matches. While he believes this will be a low-scoring game, the expert sees Lazio coming out on top.

The travelling Lecce squad is in a battle right now to stay out of the relegation zone, but they are at a disadvantage since they have lost all five of their last five road games. They have also had trouble scoring goals, and are about to go up against a team that has conceded the second-fewest goals in Serie A.

"Lazio have won four of their last five matches at home, and I expect them to make it five out six as they take on a Lecce side that is abysmal on the road," Eimer told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Italian Serie A. Visit Paramount+ now to see Italian Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try it free for 30 days with the promo code "FIRSTPICK".