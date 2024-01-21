Juventus have a chance to become Serie A leaders on Sunday when they visit Lecce. Inter, leading by two points, don't return to the pitch for league play until Sunday, Jan. 28 with the Supercoppa Italiana final set against Napoli on Monday. Juve have an incredible chance to top them and create even more momentum. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, January 21 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 21 | 2:45 p.m. ET Location: Stadio Via del Mare -- Lecce, Italy

Stadio Via del Mare -- Lecce, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Lecce +550; Draw: +350; Juventus +180

Team news

Lecce: Roberto D'Aversa's side will play with the best lineup possible as Gabriel Strefezza will play alongside striker Nikola Kristovic. After a good start to the season, the home team needs to score points as they failed to win in the last four matches (three defeats and one draw).

Potential Lecce XI: Falcone; Gendrey, Pongracic, Baschirotto, Gallo; Kaba, Ramadani, Gonzalez; Oudin, Kristovic, Strefezza.

Juventus: With both Federico Chiesa and Adrien Rabiot suspended, Allegri will line up Kenan Yildiz as a central striker alongside Dusan Vlahovic. USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie will start as central midfielder, with Andrea Cambiaso and Filip Kostic playing as wingers.

Potential Juventus XI: Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Miretti, Kostic; Yildiz, Vlahovic.

Prediction

Juventus are expected to win this clash as the Bianconeri have a chance to become the new Serie A leaders, pending Inter's game against Atalanta. Pick: Juventus 2, Udinese 0.