Hello! The soccer calendar is delivering a handful of high-stakes matchups to keep us busy midweek, from Champions League qualifiers to the U.S. Open Cup semifinals (which you can watch for free on the CBS Sports Golazo Network). The latter includes the latest installment of Messi Mania, in which Inter Miami play at FC Cincinnati for a spot in their second tournament final this season. I'm Pardeep Cattry with your Messi-themed updates, as well as other stories from the world of soccer.

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Wednesday, Aug. 23

🇪🇺 Conference League: Hibernian vs. Aston Villa, 12:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 Champions League: Molde vs. Galatasaray, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇺🇸 Open Cup: FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami, 7 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇺🇸 Open Cup: Houston Dynamo vs. Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇲🇽 Liga MX: America vs. Nexaca, 9 p.m. ➡️ TUDN

🇺🇸 MLS: LAFC vs. Colorado Rapids, 10:30 p.m. ➡️ Apple TV+

Thursday, Aug. 24

🇪🇺 Conference League: Fenerbahce vs. Twente, 1 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 Europa League: Ludogorets vs. Ajax, 2 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

⚽ The Forward Line

Messi's silverware pursuit continues

CBS Sports Golazo Network

It may still be early days in Lionel Messi's tenure at Inter Miami, but the star is in the midst of perhaps the club's most important week ever. Miami lifted their first trophy on Saturday when they won the Leagues Cup and will have the chance to get closer to another piece of silverware tonight with a matchup against FC Cincinnati in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals.

Messi has started six of the seven games he's played so far for Miami and scored 10 goals in the process, boosting his credentials as the world's most undroppable player. The match in Cincinnati is only Miami's second of three games this week, though, with Messi's MLS debut at the New York Red Bulls looming. As Chuck Booth writes, it forces the question: How many minutes are too many minutes for the 36-year-old Messi?

Booth: "He has also logged 564 minutes in just under a month. They are playing their third game in only eight days with another one around the corner against the New York Red Bulls on Saturday, seeing the Herons travel from Nashville to Cincinnati and then to Harrison. … 'We said that at some point he would have to rest because of the load of minutes played,' [Miami head coach Tata] Martino said on Monday. 'Clearly, Wednesday is not going to be that day. If he does not tell me he wants to rest, he will continue to play.'"

For more on managing Messi's minutes, Felipe Cardenas also stopped by Box to Box to talk about when Messi could possibly take a break.

As Martino kicks the rotation can down the road, the expectation will once again be on Messi to lead Miami to another victory. Cincinnati, meanwhile, will have the chance to find out if a tired Messi packs the same punch as a well-rested one. The winner awaits the winner of the Houston Dynamo's encounter with Real Salt Lake, which takes place later tonight.

Paramount+ will also have extra coverage of Miami's trip to Cincinnati with a Star Cam that will follow Messi's movement all night.

🔗 Midfield Link Play

Messi's Miami goals, ranked

True to form, Messi has scored a handful of highlight-reel worthy goals during his early days in Miami. Booth ranked his 10 strikes so far, with some of his best strikes coming on major occasions. Coming in at number two was his most recent goal, which came from distance against Nashville SC in the Leagues Cup final.

It was hard to outshine Messi's first goal for Miami in his debut, which ranks as his best goal so far. As Booth noted, the goal from a free kick was more than just a stunning strike; it marked a very memorable moment that is hard to top.

Booth: "For a goal to truly be number one not only does it need to be a beautiful goal but it also needs to be a goal scored where the stakes were high. It doesn't become much more of a pressure cooker to win a game for your team in your debut but Messi's arrival has felt like a movie and when the opening scene is this good, it'll be pretty hard to top."

