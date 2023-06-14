The MLS schedule features only one match on Wednesday evening. All eyes are on BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, as Los Angeles FC hosts the Houston Dynamo. The Western Conference rivals also met on Saturday in Houston, with the home team emerging with a 4-0 win. Los Angeles has the edge in the current Western Conference table, however, and Houston aims for its first road win of the season.

Kickoff from Los Angeles is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Los Angeles as the -205 favorite (risk $205 to win $100) in its latest LAFC vs. Dynamo odds. Houston is a +525 underdog, a draw is priced at +330, and the over/under for total goals scored is set at 2.5.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is a stunning 139-109-7 on all soccer article picks since the World Cup, returning more than 36 units for his followers. Anyone who follows him is way up.

Now, Eimer has taken an in-depth look at LAFC vs. Houston Dynamo and just locked in his picks and MLS predictions. Here are the betting lines for LAFC vs. Houston Dynamo:

LAFC vs. Dynamo money line: LAFC -205, Draw +330, Houston +525

LAFC vs. Dynamo spread: LAFC -1.5 (+120)

LAFC vs. Dynamo over/under: 2.5 goals

LAFC: LAFC leads the Western Conference with 14 goals allowed

HOU: The Dynamo are seeking their first road win of season

Why you should back LAFC

LAFC is out for revenge after a surprising defeat on Saturday in Houston. Los Angeles has the significantly superior overall profile compared to Houston this season, including a top-three mark in the Western Conference in both points (26) and goal differential (+9). LAFC is playing incredibly strong defense, leading the West with only 14 goals allowed, and the club has a 75% save percentage to boot.

On offense, LAFC is in the top four of the West with 26 goals, and the club has been dominant at home in Los Angeles this season. In fact, LAFC is unbeaten in home matches, notching five wins and two draws, which includes a 15-5 goal differential. LAFC did lose a four-game unbeaten streak with the defeat in Houston but, prior to that, Los Angeles had not lost an MLS match since May 6. This is a talented club facing a potentially overmatched opponent.

Why you should back Houston

Houston's performance on Saturday inspires real confidence. The Dynamo blasted LAFC by a 4-0 margin, allowing only two shots on goal in the entire match. On offense, Amine Bassi, Corey Baird, Nelson Quinones and Franco Escobar all scored goals, with goalkeeper Steve Clark notching his sixth shutout of the season. Bassi is the team's offensive centerpiece, and the 25-year-old midfielder ranks in the top five of MLS in goals per 90 minutes (0.68) and penalty kicks made (five).

Bassi is also in the top 15 of the league with seven goals, and Houston has been able to score enough to compete despite a more conservative approach this season. That has yielded improved success, and Houston has a 74.2% save percentage that rates solidly above the MLS average this season.

How to make LAFC vs. Houston Dynamo picks

Eimer has taken an intensive look at the LAFC vs. Houston Dynamo matchup from every angle. He is leaning Over on the goal total, and he has locked on a pair of best bets, including one that offers a plus-money payout.

So who wins LAFC vs. Houston Dynamo in Wednesday's matchup, and where does all the betting value lie?