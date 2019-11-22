Manchester City vs. Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, preview, start time

The Premier League's game of the week for Matchday 13 is a battle of the top four as third place Chelsea goes to fourth place Manchester City on Saturday. The Blues are higher in the table than most expected with the fine form of Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic, while City has slipped a tad with the Blues and Leicester City off to hot starts. City, a favorite to win the league, entered the weekend nine points back of first place Liverpool as we near the end of November. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Manchester City vs Chelsea

Date : Saturday, Nov. 23



: Saturday, Nov. 23 Time : 12:30 p.m. ET



: 12:30 p.m. ET Location : Etihad Stadium



: Etihad Stadium TV channel : NBC



: NBC Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Manchester City: This is a tricky one, but there is no reason why they can't win this one at home. The loss to Liverpool last time out puts the pressure on, and if they drop points they could down double digit points It's also about time for this attack to turn it around after scoring one goal in each of their last two games. Don't be surprised if they explode in attack and win quite comfortably.

Chelsea: Pulisic and Tammy Abraham have been on fire for the Blues, with Pulisic taking over as of late with five goals in his last three games. The big question is whether the American will play after picking up a thigh injury and missing the last two games for the United States men's national team. Chelsea hasn't confirmed whether he will be available as of Friday morning.

Prediction

Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling score in the first half, the defense contains the Blues' attack, and City wins.

Pick: Manchester City 2, Chelsea 0