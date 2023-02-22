Manchester City look to avenge last year's defeat when they visit RB Leipzig on Wednesday for the first leg of their 2022-23 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 showdown. Manchester City reached the semifinals of last year's competition despite suffering two losses in the group stage, including a 2-1 setback against RB Leipzig. The Citizens went 4-2-0 during group play in this year's installment, while the Red Bulls lost their first two matches before recording four consecutive victories.

Kickoff at Red Bull Arena is set for 3 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Citizens are the -118 favorites (risk $118 to win $100) in the latest Manchester City vs. RB Leipzig odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Red Bulls are +330 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +260 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Here are the betting lines and trends for RB Leipzig vs. Man City:

Manchester City vs. RB Leipzig money line: Man City -118, RB Leipzig +330, Draw +260

Manchester City vs. RB Leipzig over/under: 2.5 goals

Manchester City vs. RB Leipzig spread: Man City -0.5 (-120)

MCY: The Citizens had a plus-12 goal differential in the UCL group stage

RBL: The Red Bulls have reached the Round of 16 for the third time

Why you should back Manchester City

Scoring against the Citizens has been a difficult task as the team allowed a total of two goals during group play, tying them with Bayern Munich for the fewest conceded in the Champions League. They posted four clean sheets over their first five matches and three in a row before recording a 3-1 victory against Sevilla in their final contest. Manchester City have been quite stingy across all competitions of late, permitting fewer than two goals in 11 of their last 13 games.

Offensively, the Citizens are led by Erling Haaland, who is tied for third in the Champions League with five goals in four matches. The 22-year-old Norwegian striker has netted 38 goals in 37 contests across all competitions this season and leads the English Premier League with 26 in 23 outings. Forward Julian Alvarez has recorded two goals and two assists in this competition and winger Riyad Mahrez has netted a pair of goals and assisted on another.

Why you should back RB Leipzig

The Red Bulls have outscored their opponents 12-3 during their four game winning streak in the competition. Christopher Nkunku and Andre Silva have scored three goals apiece in the competition, with the latter also notching three assists. The 27-year-old Silva played a huge role in Leipzig's 2-1 victory against Man City in the group stage last year, scoring what proved to be the decisive goal in the 71st minute.

The 25-year-old Nkunku, who returned to action in the Red Bulls' victory against Wolfsburg on Saturday after missing three months with a knee injury, is second in the Bundesliga with 12 goals. Timo Werner is the only other member of the club with multiple goals in the Champions League as he has scored twice while adding a pair of assists. The 26-year-old striker is Leipzig's second-leading scorer in league play with five goals after recording only four with Chelsea of the Premier League last season.

