Only eight teams remain in the EFL Cup but with a few more victories, Erik ten Hag can lead his Manchester United side to their first trophy of his tenure. On Tuesday, they'll play in the semifinals against Charlton Athletic, the last League One side remaining in the competition. The Red Devils should advance but they can't get complacent against a team with nothing to lose.

Charlton have already upset one Premier League team by defeating Brighton on penalties but this clash at Old Trafford will be a tougher challenge. These matches can bring the best out of lower division teams but ten Hag has had United firing on all cylinders with seven straight victories in all competitions since their last loss at the beginning of November.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Tuesday, Jan 10 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, Jan 10 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

: Old Trafford -- Manchester, Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Manchester United -900; Draw +700; Charlton +1800 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Manchester United: Marcus Rashford's form and good play from the defense have been the keys to United's good run. Facing Charlton is a good time to rest players but ten Hag can't trust the entire squad to perform so most of the regulars may be out there. As Diogo Dalot gets back to full fitness. A defense that has kept four clean sheets in their last five matches is only getting better making this quite the challenge for Charlton.

Charlton Athletic: Sitting 12th in League One, this is certainly Charlton's biggest match of the season as their fans will back them to pull off another upset. They'll be without fullback Mandela Egbo in the match which is the furthest that the team have ever gone in the competition. Charlton were last in the quarterfinals in 2006-07 but can make even more history with an upset of United.

Manager Dean Holden has been here before as he was the assistant manager when Bristol City defeated United at this stage of the competition in 2017, so he'll know just what belief can do for the team when up against a test like this. The Addicks can also use this match to gain momentum in league play as it can inspire them to secure a playoff place as they seek a return to the Championship.

Prediction

It will be a tightly contested first half but as the game goes on, Manchester United's quality will lead to a run of goals and a comfortable victory. Pick: Manchester United 3, Charlton Athletic 1