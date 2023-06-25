Two teams who have been moving in the wrong direction will meet to kickoff play in Concacaf Group B on Sunday as Mexico takeon Honduras. Mexico are led by interim manager Jamie Lozano who will be without Cesar Montes and Gerardo Artega who have both been suspended for additional games after being sent off during Mexico's loss to the United States in Concacaf Nations League semifinals. Already without key players and with pressure rising by the day, El Tri are a team that need to win the entire tournament but that could be tough for them considering their inconsistency.

Honduras are also onto another coach with Diego Vazquez leading the team. Despite their attacking talent, they have struggled to score goals but also have been susceptible to red cards. Facing Mexico, even with their struggles, mistakes have to be limited.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, June 25 | Time : 8 p.m. ET

: Sunday, June 25 | : 8 p.m. ET Location : NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas

: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: FS1 | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

FS1 | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Mexico -245; Draw +310; Honduras +700 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Mexico: Henry Martin is expected to start again which makes sense after he has already played under Lozano at the Olympics but Santiago Gimenez has been the most promising forward in the pool and is deserving of minutes. If Mexico struggle to score again, Gimenez is someone who will be expected to get on the pitch at the earliest possible moment. Edson Alvarez will be someone else with focus on them, and after struggling against the United States, he needs to have a better match.

Honduras: With one of the best attackers in Concacaf, Alberth Elis, Honduras can give teams fits in attack. But they also run the risk of becoming a one-man team trying to get him the ball. To defeat Mexico, they can't do that, but if the team can spread Mexico out, that's when things can get interesting.

Prediction

Mexico will finally get things going against Honduras' defense with Martin finding the back of the net and opening the floodgates. Pick: Mexico 3, Honduras 1