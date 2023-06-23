Concacaf has announced additional suspensions for actions during the United States men's national team 3-0 victory over Mexico en route to the Concacaf Nations League title that saw both teams finish with only nine men on the pitch. Weston McKennie, Sergino Dest, Gerardo Artega, and Cesar Montes were all dismissed from the match where tensions boiled over but they've now been issued further suspensions while both federations have also been fined. The suspensions are as follows:

Cesar Montes - Three match suspension

Gerardo Artega - Two match suspension

Weston McKennie - Three-match suspension

Sergino Dest - Two-match suspension

Despite McKennie and Dest not being present on the USMNT's Gold Cup roster as B.J. Callaghan prepares to kick off the tournament on Saturday, June 24 against Jamacia, those games will count toward their suspensions making them eligible for further Concacaf Nations League matches in the Fall due to the United States playing three group stage games at an absolute minimum. For Mexico, Artega and Montes were both called to the Gold Cup leaving interim coach Jamie Lozano with a short roster for his first tournament in charge.

Both federations have also been warned that more games like this one could result in further sanctions but the above suspensions are all that has been announced at the moment.



