Defending Italian Serie A champions SSC Napoli will host Ciro Immobile and S.S. Lazio on Saturday. Napoli have picked up where they left off last season with two defining wins to open up their 2023-24 campaign. They welcome a Lazio side that is a dangerous team on paper, but struggling to find winning form in the early part of the season.

Kickoff from Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Saturday. The latest Napoli vs. Lazio odds list Napoli as the -160 favorites (risk $160 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Lazio as the +440 underdogs. A draw is priced at +280 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Lazio vs. Napoli

Napoli vs. Lazio date: Saturday, Sept. 2

Napoli vs. Lazio time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Napoli vs. Lazio live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Lazio vs. Napoli

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's Men's World Cup, Eimer has been red-hot on English Premier League picks, going 57-27-4 for a profit of $3,450 for $100 bettors. Overall, he is 178-169-8 (+18.91) on men's soccer picks over that span.

For Napoli vs. Lazio, Eimer picking Napoli to win for a -150 payout. Napoli still have golden boot-winner Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from last year's squad and are also getting scoring help from Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Matteo Politano, which has helped them outscore their opponents 5-1 through two matches.

The expert acknowledges that Lazio, who finished second in Serie A last season, have the components to be a winning team. However, Maurizio Sarri's men are not gelling to start off the new season and lost to both Lecce and Genoa in games they were favored to win.

"Something is off on this squad right now, and a visit to Diego Armando Maradona Stadium will not help them find their form," Eimer told SportsLine. "I fully expect Napoli to move to a perfect 3-0 after this match against a disjointed Lazio side." Stream the game here.

