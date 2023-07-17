Happy Women's World Cup week! The summer's biggest event begins in just three days, but there are plenty of soccer stories to occupy your time as you wait for kickoff. From Lionel Messi's official welcome to Miami, updates as World Cup teams enter final prep, and European clubs begin their preseason fixtures, the Golazo Starting XI newsletter has you covered. I'm Pardeep Cattry with a recap on the latest.

⚽ The Forward Line

Messi's rain-soaked Miami welcome

Inclement weather could not dampen the mood at DRV PNK Stadium as Messi was finally introduced to Inter Miami fans on Sunday night. The superstar reciprocated when he took to the microphone. "I am very happy to have chosen to come to this city with my family, to have chosen this project, and I have no doubt that we are going to enjoy it very much," Messi said.

The club called upon a list of all-stars to welcome Messi with video messages, including U.S. women's national team forward Alex Morgan, NBA superstar Stephen Curry and retired NFL great Tom Brady. Inter Miami also used the occasion to unveil Sergio Busquets, who officially signed for the club hours earlier.

Before the unveiling, MLS commissioner Don Garber said that Miami was eyeing Messi well before it played its first match in 2020, and that club owner Jorge Más "promised" to bring the World Cup winner to the league. Igor Mello reports that the deal eventually got across the line with the help of two of MLS' biggest partners, Adidas and Apple.

Mello: "Garber says MLS was fortunate to be in a unique position as a single-entity league and with strong partnerships with sponsors -- Adidas and Apple, most notably -- to help step in and facilitate signing Messi. … 'The intent of [a single] entity was to have a partnership amongst owners so that you can take advantage of unique opportunities,' said Garber, who cited the recent TV rights deal struck with Apple where league games are available to stream globally in one place as a prime example."

Messi Mania now pivots to his first match in a Miami jersey, which is expected to be on Friday when the team takes on Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup action.

🔗 Midfield Link Play

Scouting the USWNT's opponents

The USWNT begins their quest for an unprecedented World Cup three-peat on Friday against Vietnam, one of the many teams at this year's tournament making their first appearance. Sandra Herrera provided a scouting report on the reigning champions' first opponent:

Herrera: "Nguyen Thi Thanh Nha is Vietnam's young star to watch. In between the lines, they're a team that can execute their game plan and frustrate teams that have trouble unlocking organized shapes. … The 21-year-old forward scored the lone goal in Vietnam's warm-up friendly against Germany and will need to be another option in the attack alongside Huynh Nhu, the country's all-time leading goalscorer with 67 goals in 72 games."

The USWNT will face the Netherlands in its second group stage match, which marks a rematch of the 2019 final that the Americans eventually won 2-0. Herrera also shared the latest on the Dutch, who will likely serve as the USWNT's toughest group stage opponent.

Herrera: "They'll be without star striker Vivianne Miedema due to injury and are a different team since that 2019 final, but they have strong pieces to give the USWNT a difficult time on the pitch. … [They] have 26-year-old Jill Roord as an attacking threat … [and] will also have Daniëlle van de Donk in the midfield to help battle for possession and generate offense or disrupt opposing attacks."

Finally, Herrera also took a look at Portugal, which will also make its Women's World Cup debut:

Herrera: "Francisca 'Kika' Nazareth is Portugal's young star heading into the tournament. The 20-year-old Benfica attacking midfielder is a huge asset in the attack with her technical dribble and ability to create space to shoot."

