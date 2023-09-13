Happy Wednesday! The September international break is in the books for men's national teams, which means club soccer awaits. I'm Pardeep Cattry with a midweek check-in on the latest in the world of soccer.

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Wednesday, Sept. 13

🇦🇷 Primera Division: Sarmiento vs. Central Cordoba SdE, 7 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇧🇷 Brasileirao: Flamengo vs. Athletico-PR, 8:30 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

Thursday, Sept. 14

🇧🇷 Brasileirao Fortaleza vs. Corinthians, 6 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇦🇷 Primera Division: Independiente vs. Huracan, 8 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

⚽ The Forward Line

🇺🇸 USMNT cruise to victory over Oman

Getty Images

The U.S. men's national team closed out the international break on a high with a 4-0 win over Oman last night. The lopsided scoreline came with a performance that matched it -- the USMNT had nearly 60% of possession, 19 shots and nine on target. The squad also outperformed their expected goals tally of 1.63 significantly, which provided some entertainment value and allowed Tuesday's game to feel like an improvement from Saturday's lackluster 3-0 win over Uzbekistan.

Gregg Berhalter made a handful of changes to his team and gave younger players like Kristoffer Lund and Malik Tillman the start but stuck to a familiar plan as it pertained to the forward line. Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah flanked Folarin Balogun from the start and Balogun scored his second goal in four USMNT games. He came off for Ricardo Pepi again at halftime, though, who also marked his appearance with a goal. Substitute Brenden Aaronson also scored, while Oman's Khalid Al-Braiki also notched an own goal.

Weston McKennie was arguably the standout for the hosts last night as he excelled in midfield from an attacking and defensive standpoint to ensure they were in charge the whole game. He had 86 touches and completed 84.7% of his 72 passes and posted a near-identical percentage when it came to passes in the attacking third. He had two shots to show for it, two chances created and made 11 recoveries along the way.

The game against Oman means the USMNT end this month's training camp with a positive outlook but will no doubt face much tougher opponents a month from now. The team will gather again for friendlies against Germany and Ghana on Oct. 14 and Oct. 17, respectively.

🔗 Midfield Link Play

❓ Confusion in New England

USATSI

The fallout from Bruce Arena's resignation as the New England Revolution head coach on Saturday night hit new levels of chaos on Tuesday. Players reportedly took two meetings -- one with club higher-ups and one with the coaching staff -- to seek answers on Arena's departure, per The Athletic. The head coach stepped down as the league investigates allegations that he made "inappropriate and insensitive remarks," but no specifics have emerged on what Arena said. It appears the players are still in the dark about the details, too.

They then reportedly refused to train for interim head coach Richie Williams, and captain Carles Gil skipped a press conference he was originally expected to participate in. The players reportedly communicated to other club staff that they lacked trust in Williams, and by the end of the day, New England Revolution II coach Clint Paay replaced Williams as the MLS side's interim leader. Assistant coaches Shalrie Joseph and Dave van den Bergh exited the club last night.

Then on Wednesday, The Revolution confirmed that following the change in interim coach to Peay, Williams will remain with the club although they can't disclose his role. The club clarified that neither Williams or interim sporting director Curt Onalfo were promised their jobs until the end of the season and that the best path forward was to have a fresh start in the coaching staff as the club closes in on a playoff berth in the Eastern Conference. So, make of all that what you will.

The Revolution return to play on Saturday against the Colorado Rapids, and though a situation as hectic as this one feels like it could end a strong run of form for the team, The Athletic's Pablo Maurer told Morning Footy that he is not counting them out.

Maurer: "I can see it going one of two ways. You could see this just being this massive distraction that tears things apart but you do see situations like these in global football a lot of times galvanize locker rooms … It wouldn't surprise me at all if the Revs went on a run at this point. They are an incredibly talented group of players."

🔗 Top Stories

🌍 Argentina beat Bolivia without Messi. Even though Lionel Messi was left out of the 18, which could be good news for Inter Miami, Argentina coasted to a 3-0 win. Elsewhere, Germany beat France in their first match without Hansi Flick in charge.

🇮🇹 Italy still in the hunt for Euros. Italy beat Ukraine in Euro qualifiers, but they're not out of the woods after a bad run of form.

🇺🇸 USWNT prepare to say goodbye to Ertz and Rapinoe. The U.S. women's national team roster is out and includes new talents like San Diego Wave's Jaedyn Shaw and Chelsea's Mia Fishel.

🇪🇸 Spain's leadership saga comes to an end. Luis Rubiales' exit as the Spanish FA president is a welcome one. The pressure is now on the remaining leadership to truly move forward and treat the women's game seriously.

🛑 Pogba fails a doping test. Paul Pogba awaits a second drug test after being provisionally suspended after testing positive for enhanced levels of testosterone and the ordeal could bring an end to his career at Europe's top clubs.

🗽 NYCFC's Alfredo Morales stops by Morning Footy. He chatted the Hudson River Derby, his choice to represent the USMNT, and picks Peruvian cuisine over German and American food.

🔮 Can Sancho and Ten Hag coexist? With men's club soccer returning, the spotlight returns to the rift at Manchester United between Erik ten Hag and Jadon Sancho.

