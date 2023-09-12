The United States women's national team will face South Africa in a two-game series in September and interim head coach Twila Kilgore has named her 27-player roster ahead of the matches in Chicago and Cincinnati. The roster features Julie Ertz and Megan Rapinoe, who are being celebrated as they retire, and new additions Mia Fishel and Jaedyn Shaw expand the player pool.

The pair of friendlies are the first games for the team since their round of 16 exit in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this summer. The roster is the first for Kilgore since being named interim head coach after U.S. Soccer and former manager Vlatko Andonovski parted ways. Sporting director Matt Crocker appointed Kilgore -- a former assistant on Andonovski's staff -- to the temporary role.

"As we continue the search for our new head coach, we felt it was best to call up all of World Cup players who are fit to play, while also bringing in some players that we believe can help us moving forward as we start our preparations for the Olympics next year," said Crocker. "Once the new head coach comes in, that individual will assess the player pool and make roster decisions that will be focused on building a team for the future."

These matches are the first for Kilgore in a leading position at the senior national team level. She previously coached U.S. youth women's national teams and was an assistant with Houston Dash in the NWSL after several years as head coach at the collegiate level. She's the first American-born woman to earn U.S. Soccer's Pro Coaching License.

"The Olympics may seem like they are far away, but the amount of time that the players get with the national team between now and Paris is not a lot, so we need to start that journey now," said Kilgore. "No matter who the coach is, or which players get to wear the crest, the standards remain the same and everyone wants to excel, so we'll be looking forward to putting together two good performances against a South Africa team that showed well at the World Cup."

U.S. Women's National Team roster

Goalkeepers (3): Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa

Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders (9): Alana Cook (OL Reign), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Crystal Dunn (Portland

Thorns FC), Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC), Sofia Huerta (OL

Reign), Casey Krueger (Chicago Red Stars), Kelley O'Hara (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Emily Sonnett (OL Reign)

Midfielders (7): Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC), Savannah DeMelo (Racing Louisville FC), Julie Ertz

(Unattached), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, FRA), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Ashley Sanchez (Washington

Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

Forwards (8): Mia Fishel (Chelsea FC, ENG), Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Alex Morgan (San Diego

Wave FC), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave

FC), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City FC), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC)