Despite a difficult patch of the season, Tottenham Hotspur have the chance to remain in the top four race when they return to action on Friday. Spurs travel to Nottingham Forest, who are in the midst of a relegation battle and are on sack watch with manager Steve Cooper. The North London side could go level on points with fourth place Manchester City with a win at Forest, while the competition sit five points out of the drop zone and will take any point that comes their way.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds

Date : Friday, Dec. 15 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Friday, Dec. 15 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : City Ground -- West Bridgford, England

: City Ground -- West Bridgford, England TV: USA Network | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: Nottingham Forest +375; Draw +320; Tottenham Hotspur -141

Storylines

The last few games have been a bit of a roller coaster for Spurs with three wins in their last five, but they snapped a five game winless run with a 4-1 win over Newcastle United on Sunday. Richarlison was a revelation on that day, scoring a brace in his first start since undergoing groin surgery a month ago, while Son Heung-Min and Destiny Udogie also got on the scoresheet.

It was the most recent example of Ange Postecoglou's attack-minded approach going right, which has so far been the bright spot even during a rough patch. Spurs have scored in every game this season and relied on a handful of players to deliver. Richarlison, Son, and Gio Lo Celso have each scored twice in the last five games, while the other four goals during that stretch have been spread out. Unfortunately, the team has conceded just as many goals during that period and needs to improve in that department.

Spurs' injury crisis, which is headlined by the absences of James Maddison and Micky van de Ven, cannot quit getting in the team's way, though. Lo Celso will miss the match against Forest with a small issue, but the recent returns of Richarlison and Pape Matar Sarr offer a considerable boost.

Prediction

Forest struggle against opposition that is clearly better than them, so expect Spurs to have the edge, especially since Postecoglou's tactical vision seems to hold up well even with the absences. Clean sheets have been elusive lately for Tottenham, though, so Forest might be able to get a consolation goal. Pick: Nottingham Forest 1, Tottenham Hotspur 3