The streaming service CBS All Access will be rebranding as Paramount+ on March 4, 2021, ViacomCBS announced last month. While the name might become different, the service will be offering the same content, including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and the National Women's Soccer League.

"The Paramount brand is known and loved all around the world, and is synonymous with great entertainment. It's always brought people together, which makes it a perfect fit for a streaming service that's uniquely positioned to do the same," Josh Line, chief brand officer of ViacomCBS, said when the name was announced in September 2020. "The Paramount+ streaming service will elevate ViacomCBS' iconic family of brands."

Just like CBS All Access, the new service will provide all of the live sports from CBS broadcasts, such as the exclusive rights to UEFA matches, NWSL games and much more, along with live coverage from CBS Sports HQ. The content available will even expand in the near future.

For current subscribers, your CBS app will automatically switch to Paramount+ on March 4. You can also head to paramountplus.com on and log in with your current CBS All Access credentials to start streaming!

CBS Sports HQ Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "CBS Sports HQ" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Paramount+ is launching just in time for the second legs of the Round of 16 for Champions League and shortly before the same round for Europa League. The Champions League's Round of 16 features a loaded group including defending champion Bayern Munich and past champions Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Juventus, Liverpool, Porto and Real Madrid.

The UEFA round of 16 picks back up March 9. CBS Sports

The NWSL, America's top women's soccer league, will resume action in April, so Paramount+ will be your home for the 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup and regular season. The service will also be the home of CONCACAF qualifying matches, Brazil's Campeonato Brasileiro and Argentina's Liga Profesional de Futbol.