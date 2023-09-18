World soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo makes his AFC Champions League debut at the Azadi Stadium in Teheran on Tuesday with his side Al-Nassr visit Iranian team Persepolis live on Paramount+. This is the opening game of the group stage, which will also feature Qatarian side Al-Duhail and Futbol'nyj Klub Istiklol from Tajikistan. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, September 19 | Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: Azadi Stadium -- Teheran, Iran

Watch: Paramount+



Odds: Persepolis +404; Draw +313; Al-Nassr -167

Team news

Persepolis: The goalkeeper, Alireza Beiranvand, suffered an injury while playing for the Iranian national team and will likely miss the AFC Champions League game vs. Al-Nassr on Tuesday. Merhshad Asadi is expected to replace him against Ronaldo's side.

Potential Persepolis lineup: Asadi; Esmaeilifar, Kanaani, Pouraliganji, Nemati; Rigi, Sarlak, Amiri; Sadreghi, Omri, Tobari.

Al-Nassr: Goalkeeper David Ospina is expected to be benched again with an elbow injury. Seko Fofana, missed the last five games due to injury and will most likely be out for the Persepolis game, while both Talisca and Alex Telles are expected to start on Tuesday.

Potential Al-Nassr lineup: Al Aqidi; Al-Ghannam, Lajami, Laporte, Telles; Brozovic, Otavio, Al-Khaibari; Mane, Ronaldo, Talisca.

Prediction

Al-Nassr are expected to start off their Champions League campaign with a win and Ronaldo is also in a very good form right now. Pick: Al-Nassr 3, Persepolis 1.