Philippe Coutinho joins Bayern Munich from Barcelona on a loan deal, will wear No. 10 shirt

Philippe Coutinho was officially introduced on Monday as a new member of Bayern Munich. The Brazilian midfielder joins Bayern Munich on loan from Barcelona this season with an option to buy the player next summer. The move comes just days after Coutinho was a late scratch from Barcelona's roster prior to its La Liga opener against Athletic Bilbao-- a 1-0 loss away from home. Bayern Munich, meanwhile, was held to a 2-2 draw to Hertha Berlin in its Bundesliga opener.

According to Barcelona's official website, Bayern Munich will pay $9.4 million for the loan move and Coutinho's wages, while the option to buy is set at $133 million.

The former Liverpool man joined Barca in 2018, and while he scored 21 goals in 75 games, he never managed to cement himself as a starter. With Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi as sure starters in attack, and with the addition of Antoine Griezmann, Coutinho was squeezed out of a prominent role with the club.

The move to Bayern Munich gives him a chance to play more, potentially in a more central role in the midfield or go out on the wing, though Bayern are in good shape with Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman. Coutinho could make his Bayern debut on Saturday when the team faces Schalke, which you can stream on fuboTV (Try for free).

This isn't the first time Bayern has signed a star in Spain looking for a move. In 2017, they snapped up Real Madrid's James Rodriguez on loan with an option to buy but never took up that option, sending him back to Spain.