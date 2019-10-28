Premier League stock watch: Leicester City's historic blowout, Christian Pulisic's coming out party and more

Each team in the Premier League has played 10 games, and we are over a quarter of the way through the season. Some things are still the same like Liverpool and Manchester City looking sharp. But we've also seen plenty of unexpected results and situations. With the final Premier League games of October in the books, here's whose stock is rising and whose is falling as we turn the calendar to November.

Stock up: Christian Pulisic's minutes and form

After being a little-used substitute for much of the season, Pulisic got the start on Saturday at Burnley following a nice run of form. He got the assist in the win at Ajax in the Champions League last Wednesday, and manager Frank Lampard rightfully put him in the XI on Saturday. He repaid his coach with arguably the best performance by an American in Premier League history.

Pulisic scored a hat trick, becoming just the second American to do that in the league following Clint Dempsey. He scored with his left foot, right foot and his head as Chelsea continued to roll.

That performance was impressive and clinical, and it should earn the Hershey, Pa. native more minutes moving forward.

Stock down: Southampton's chances of survival

Southampton once again finds itself near the bottom of the table and looks like a contender to be relegated. The Saints are in 18th place and have lost four of five, scoring just nine goals in 10 games. The defense was doing fine ahead of this weekend, conceding 16 goals in nine games, which isn't all that bad when talking about bottom-of-the-table teams. So with a chance to build some momentum against Leicester, they concede nine goals and lose 9-0, tying for the more lopsided scoreline in Premier League history.

Leicester scored nearly two thirds of its 15 shots, completed over 400 passes more than Southampton and let the Saints shoot just three times on goal. It will go down as the worst performance in Southampton history.

Stock up: Manchester United's scoring confidence

For the first time since the first game of the season, Manchester United scored more than one goal in a game on Sunday. The Red Devils scored three times at Norwich City on Sunday in a game they really needed to win. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial both found the back of the net after Scott McTominay's opener. United is now in seventh place with the win and seven points off the top four. It's still early and there is time, but this could be the game that gives them the confidence they've been missing in attack.

Stock down: Granit Xhaka's popularity at Arsenal

Here's exactly what you don't want to do to your home fans -- upset them. But that's exactly what Arsenal's Granit Xhaka did on Sunday in a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace. The Swiss midfielder was taken off an hour in and then jeered by the fans. Xhaka was not happy. H put his hand to his ear and then took off his jersey before storming off the field. Not a good look.

Granit Xhaka gets jeered off the field in front of the home crowd 😳 pic.twitter.com/nV3nUwvp5a — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 27, 2019

So what's next for him? Coach Unai Emery wouldn't confirm if he would remain club captain in his post-match press conference, and he said he planned on talking to the player and the club. Time will tell, but he didn't earn himself any additional fans.

Stock up: Lovable Leicester City's play

This Leicester team, you could argue, looks sharper at times than the one that won the Premier League title in 2015-16. The Foxes brought in a bunch of new players, have a fun style of play and Brendan Rodgers has them in complete control. The Foxes have conceded just eight goals in 10 games, boasting a 6-2-2 record and sitting firmly in third place in the league. It's so early, but if Rodgers can guide them to a top-four finish this year, he's the coach of the year easily.

Leicester has won four of its last five games, drawing the other, and there's a favorable schedule coming up. Don't rule the Foxes out of being in the top four still when Boxing Day arrives.

Enjoy every goal from a record-breaking win at St. Mary's Stadium 🍿 pic.twitter.com/2ICognYCBB — Leicester City (@LCFC) October 26, 2019