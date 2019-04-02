Premier League table, scores, schedule, highlights: Manchester United's top-four hopes take hit with loss to Wolves
Meanwhile, Fulham was officially relegated with another defeat
The Premier League's midweek action is a mixture of various makeup games and matches that had to be played early. There were two games from the upcoming Matchday that were played on Tuesday, while Chelsea vs. Brighton and Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace on Wednesday are make up games from recent weeks that had to be moved do to cup competitions resulting in a scheduling conflict.
Watford and Wolves meet on Sunday in the FA Cup semifinals, so their previously scheduled games were moved up. Here's what to know about Tuesday's action:
You can watch the Premier League's biggest matches on fuboTV (Try for free).
Schedule and scores
Tuesday, April 2
Wolverhampton 2, Manchester United 1
Watford 4, Fulham 1
Wednesday, April 3
Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace, 2:45 p.m. ET
Chelsea vs. Brighton, 2:45 p.m. ET
Manchester City vs. Cardiff City, 2:45 p.m.
Manchester United's top-four hopes take a hit
For the second time in its last three games, Manchester United lost 2-1 to Wolves. After a defeat on March 16 in the FA Cup quarterfinals, United fell again on Tuesday, blowing a 1-0 lead and seeing Ashley Young earn a red card.
Young had two silly tackles and was gone by the 57th minute, as an own goal from Chris Smalling in the 77th minute saw United lose for just the second time since late December.
United had the chance to move into third place with a win, but they leave with zero and remain in fifth place, with a chance they go to sixth if Chelsea wins on Wednesday.
Fulham becomes second team to be relegated
With its 24th loss in its 33rd Premier League game of the season, Fulham has been relegated to the Championship, joining Huddersfield. The 4-1 loss to Watford was the nail in the coffin for the boys from Craven Cottage, proving that money doesn't always buy success. Fulham spent over $110 million this summer and the team has absolutely nothing to show for it during an ugly season. The team spent more money in the summer than Manchester United and Arsenal, but Fulham should have used all the money on defenders. Through 33 games, Fulham has conceded a staggering 76 goals, 17 more than any other club.
Top-four race
Liverpool is still atop the table, but Manchester City can move into first on Wednesday. United's hope for a top-four finish took a hit after the defeat to Wolves.
POS
Team
MP
W
D
L
GD
PTS
1.
Liverpool
32
24
7
1
53
79
2.
Man. City
31
25
2
4
60
77
3.
Arsenal
31
19
6
6
26
63
4.
Tottenham
31
20
1
10
24
61
5.
Man. United
32
18
7
7
18
61
6.
Chelsea
31
18
6
7
18
60
Relegation battle
Cardiff City's tough loss to Chelsea leaves them in the last drop spot. Fulham and Huddersfield are relegated.
Team
MP
W
D
L
GD
PTS
14.
Newcastle
31
9
8
14
-9
35
15.
Brighton
30
9
6
15
-11
33
16.
Southampton
31
8
9
14
-15
33
17.
Burnley
32
9
6
17
-22
33
18.
Cardiff City
31
8
4
19
-31
28
19.
Fulham*
33
4
5
24
-43
17
20.
Huddersfield*
32
3
5
24
-41
14
*Officially relegated
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Barca vs. Villarreal preview
Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and company hit the road looking to inch closer to the title
-
Manchester United vs. Wolves preview
The Red Devils hope to leap into third place with a win
-
Everton responds to Pickford fight video
The 25-year-old goalkeeper is a year removed from a heroic World Cup campaign for England
-
Fan celebrates soccer title with skull
Thanks to this die-hard Racing Club fan, we might have witnessed the weirdest championship...
-
Pope says Messi 'is not God'
The head of the Catholic Church is a fan of his fellow Argentine
-
Power Rankings: Fight for last UCL spots
Breaking down which Premier League clubs will secure the last two Champions League spots for...