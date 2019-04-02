Premier League table, scores, schedule, highlights: Manchester United's top-four hopes take hit with loss to Wolves

The Premier League's midweek action is a mixture of various makeup games and matches that had to be played early. There were two games from the upcoming Matchday that were played on Tuesday, while Chelsea vs. Brighton and Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace on Wednesday are make up games from recent weeks that had to be moved do to cup competitions resulting in a scheduling conflict.

Watford and Wolves meet on Sunday in the FA Cup semifinals, so their previously scheduled games were moved up. Here's what to know about Tuesday's action:

Schedule and scores

Tuesday, April 2

Wolverhampton 2, Manchester United 1

Watford 4, Fulham 1

Wednesday, April 3

Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace, 2:45 p.m. ET

Chelsea vs. Brighton, 2:45 p.m. ET

Manchester City vs. Cardiff City, 2:45 p.m.

Manchester United's top-four hopes take a hit

For the second time in its last three games, Manchester United lost 2-1 to Wolves. After a defeat on March 16 in the FA Cup quarterfinals, United fell again on Tuesday, blowing a 1-0 lead and seeing Ashley Young earn a red card.

Young had two silly tackles and was gone by the 57th minute, as an own goal from Chris Smalling in the 77th minute saw United lose for just the second time since late December.

United had the chance to move into third place with a win, but they leave with zero and remain in fifth place, with a chance they go to sixth if Chelsea wins on Wednesday.

OWN GOAL! Wolves take the lead. pic.twitter.com/sN9hvVFcgV — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 2, 2019

Fulham becomes second team to be relegated

With its 24th loss in its 33rd Premier League game of the season, Fulham has been relegated to the Championship, joining Huddersfield. The 4-1 loss to Watford was the nail in the coffin for the boys from Craven Cottage, proving that money doesn't always buy success. Fulham spent over $110 million this summer and the team has absolutely nothing to show for it during an ugly season. The team spent more money in the summer than Manchester United and Arsenal, but Fulham should have used all the money on defenders. Through 33 games, Fulham has conceded a staggering 76 goals, 17 more than any other club.

The difference between Wolves & Fulham is absolutely massive. Both spent tons of money, but this game is about more than just that.



Wolves -- Likely to finish in the top eight, in FA Cup semis. So impressive from Nuno.



Fulham -- Lost 24 of 33 league games. Relegated. — Roger Gonzalez (@RGonzalezCBS) April 2, 2019

Top-four race

Liverpool is still atop the table, but Manchester City can move into first on Wednesday. United's hope for a top-four finish took a hit after the defeat to Wolves.

POS Team MP W D L GD PTS 1. Liverpool 32 24 7 1 53 79 2. Man. City 31 25 2 4 60 77 3. Arsenal 31 19 6 6 26 63 4. Tottenham 31 20 1 10 24 61 5. Man. United 32 18 7 7 18 61 6. Chelsea 31 18 6 7 18 60

Relegation battle

Cardiff City's tough loss to Chelsea leaves them in the last drop spot. Fulham and Huddersfield are relegated.

Team MP W D L GD PTS 14. Newcastle 31 9 8 14 -9 35 15. Brighton 30 9 6 15 -11 33 16. Southampton 31 8 9 14 -15 33 17. Burnley 32 9 6 17 -22 33 18. Cardiff City 31 8 4 19 -31 28 19. Fulham* 33 4 5 24 -43 17 20. Huddersfield* 32 3 5 24 -41 14

*Officially relegated