Premier League title race: Backup championship trophy needed with Manchester City, Liverpool in neck-and-neck battle

The Premier League title will be decided on Championship Sunday, and boy, is the race for first place a close one. So close, in fact, that the Premier League itself needs an emergency backup trophy. The league will have championship trophies at both Anfield and Amex Stadium while Liverpool and Manchester City both try to close out the season atop the table on Sunday.

When all 20 teams play at the same time on Matchday 38, eyes figure to go back and forth between Manchester City's trip to Brighton and Liverpool's match against Wolves at Anfield (both games are available streaming on fuboTV). And since both contenders have been neck-and-neck throughout much of the season and enjoy just one point of separation entering the final day of action, the Premier League apparently has no choice but to proceed with a trophy insurance plan.

"For the Premier League to be prepared for such circumstances, there are two Premier League trophies," a league spokesman said, according to The Telegraph. "One remains with the League Champions during each season, while the other is used by the league. The trophies are identical in design and look, and both include an engraved base detailing past Premier League champions."

Manchester City enters Sunday with a one-point lead over Liverpool, the second-place team, and can clinch a championship with a victory. Liverpool, meanwhile, needs a win and a City loss or draw to claim the title.

As The Telegraph reported, both teams "will also each nominate local community champions" who would help league officials present the trophy -- just one of them, remember! -- in the event of a championship.