Which teams are on upset alert?

Friday's slate includes Croatia vs. Brazil at 10 a.m. ET and then Argentina vs. Netherlands at 2 p.m. ET. Saturday we get Cinderella Morocco against Portugal at 10 a.m. ET and then the biggest one of all, France vs. England, at 2 p.m. ET. The favorites in those encounters are Brazil, Argentina, Portugal and France. Let's rank which teams are on upset alert!

4. Brazil: This feels like the least likely because Brazil just put four past South Korea, and this isn't the Croatia of 2018. This team is a tough out, but it's wild to realize that it has not won a knockout stage match in regulation since 1998. This certainly feels like a team that can force extra time, and then whatever happens there, happens. Croatia allowed just two goals in four games thus far , and they have the experience to compete with this star-studded Brazil side.

This feels like the least likely because Brazil just put four past South Korea, and this isn't the Croatia of 2018. This team is a tough out, but it's wild to realize that it has not won a knockout stage match in regulation since 1998. This certainly feels like a team that can force extra time, and then whatever happens there, happens. , and they have the experience to compete with this star-studded Brazil side. 3. France: This one would not feel like as big of an upset as the others because the Three Lions are actual contenders to win it all. But there is no doubt that the reigning World Cup champs with Golden Boot frontrunner Kylian Mbappe are the narrow favorites. Mbappe has five goals in the tournament, and England's defense will be tested big time

This one would not feel like as big of an upset as the others because the Three Lions are actual contenders to win it all. But there is no doubt that the reigning World Cup champs with Golden Boot frontrunner Kylian Mbappe are the narrow favorites. and 2. Argentina: These two meet again. After last facing off in the semifinals of 2014, Argentina and Netherlands square off with a semifinal spot on the line. The Dutch were impressive on the counter against the United States in the round of 16, while the Albiceleste should have made quicker work of Australia. The Dutch winning would be a bit of an upset considering that Argentina are one of the favorites to win it all , but they totally feel like a team that could pull it off. The Dutch have speed and technical ability in attack through Cody Gakpo and Memphis Depay, and Argentina's defenders can at times be stiff and reckless with a player who can run at them.

These two meet again. After last facing off in the semifinals of 2014, Argentina and Netherlands square off with a semifinal spot on the line. The Dutch were impressive on the counter against the United States in the round of 16, while the Albiceleste should have made quicker work of Australia. , but they totally feel like a team that could pull it off. The Dutch have speed and technical ability in attack through Cody Gakpo and Memphis Depay, and Argentina's defenders can at times be stiff and reckless with a player who can run at them. 1. Portugal: This is the one that everybody has their eyes on with Cinderella Morocco looking to cause more pain to the Iberian Peninsula. After beating Spain in the round of 16 on penalty kicks, they get a chance to boot Cristiano Ronaldo from the World Cup, though it wouldn't be surprising if he starts this one on the bench, just like he did The Moroccans are united, they've given up one goal all tournament, and they have the belief that they can do it. They may not create a lot of chances, but they are efficient with them. And while this would be quite the upset, it feels like the most likely to occur.

USMNT coaching candidates in case Berhalter leaves

Gregg Berhalter's contract as United States men's national team coach is up at the end of the year, but he reportedly is set for discussions with the federation over a possible extension. But the fact that he doesn't have one yet means anything is possible, and the Americans could be after a new coach before long if they don't come to terms. Chuck Booth took a look at some of the candidates, including Leeds' American coach Jesse Marsch and Roberto Martinez, who just left his position as the Belgium manager.

But I'm here to tell you why it should be former Germany boss Joachim Low, who Booth also had on his list of candidates.

First, he's won a World Cup with Germany in 2014. Sure, he picks his nose and does some other questionable things while on the bench, but come on, how great of a get would he be? He is organized, demanding and holds his players accountable, and you get the chance to potentially coach the U.S. at the 2024 Copa America and then play as a host of the World Cup? Low knows English, so that wouldn't be an issue, and his experience with getting far in competitions should give the U.S. an advantage come 2026. The fact that so many Americans now play in Europe is also helpful as he is surely familiar with the likes of Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and others.

Low's style encourages the attacking players to fight to win the ball, quickly transition to attack, and have the technical ability to play within a tight space and break down a defense. With this talented attacking bunch of the U.S., it feels like a system that could really work.

With no games today, let's look ahead to tomorrow's action at the World Cup:

All odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.