With rumors of Brazil being interested in Carlo Ancelotti following Tite's departure and after winning Copa Del Rey while still being in the hunt for the Champions League, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez would like to dispel any rumors. The whole team needs to be on the same page ahead of Tuesday's Champions League semifinal (3 p.m. ET on CBS, Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network) against Manchester City and knowing that they'll have Ancelotti for at least another season will help with comfort. Frankly, Perez is sick of hearing about it.

"I don't want to hear any more on the subject. He has a contract and we are all happy," Perez said after his team won the Copa del Rey over Osasuna on Saturday. "I'm very happy, because every time you win a title it's a reason to be happy. All titles are won with a lot of effort and sacrifice."

With Real Madrid being the reigning holders of the Champions League title, Club World Cup and Copa Del Rey, production wise, there's no reason to move on from Ancelotti unless he'd like to go on his own terms, even with Barcelona likely winning La Liga this season. Even if the team loses to Manchester City, this is a City side that are clearly one of the best in the world and there would be no shame in defeat.

Losing to Manchester City isn't a Champions League loss that could be viewed as a failure when this has been a season of transition for the club. If anything, things like being able to turn Eduardo Camavinga into a left back in a pinch has shown how valuable it is to Los Blancos to have Ancelotti as their coach with his consistency and proven record of winning trophies. Now, it appears likely that he will continue at the club, at least if the president has anything to do with it.

As for Ancelotti, he seems comfortable with the idea of staying as well. Before the match against Osasuna, he said, "My future is very clear because my contract expires in 2024, not tomorrow."