After qualifying for the last 16 in Champions League, it's back to the title race for Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti who will have a rested Jude Bellingham for their upcoming match against Valencia. The Englishman has been transcendent since joining Los Blancos with 13 goals and three assists in only 14 appearances in all competitions. Ancelotti didn't need to use Bellingham to qualify for the last 16, which will help bring a fresh presence into the side to keep pace with Girona atop the table.

There's also the extremely contentious history here for Valencia and Vinicius Junior. His last trip to Valencia resulted in the match needing to be paused due to alleged racial abuse from fans. It is one in a string of many incidents involving the Brazilian who has signed a new contract with Real Madrid but is still working to get into top form this season after missing time due to injuries. Being able to follow up his Champions League goal with a top performance would be just what the doctor ordered.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, Nov. 11 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Nov. 11 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain

: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain TV: None | Live stream: ESPN+

None | ESPN+ Odds: Real Madrid -320; Draw +400; Valencia +900

Storylines

Real Madrid: Real Madrid may not be able to drop many more points in League play as they already trail Girona by two. With Barcelona and Atletico Madrid hot on their heels, it could be a La Liga title race for the ages but not if Los Blancos drop pints to a Valencia side that while improving, are a team that they should defeat.

Valencia: Slowly, Valencia has turned into a midtable side after narrowly avoiding relegation last season. Hugo Duro has been the main man in attack but 20-year-old Javier Guerra breaking into the lineup has been one of the keys to turn Valencia into a team that can consistently score goals. While facing Real Madrid ia a tough challenge, Los Blancos are suspect defensively which can give Valencia room to exploit.

Prediction

A rested Bellingham is a scary prospect for the rest of the league as Real Madrid rolls to victory. Pick: Real Madrid 4, Valencia 0