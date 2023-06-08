What's next for Romelu Lukaku? Inter are focusing on the Champions League final that will take place on Saturday against Manchester City, but the future of the Belgian striker is still not clear, considering that he's currently on loan from Chelsea until the end of this season. As CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano reported, the priority of the former Manchester United striker is to stay at the Italian club for at least another season, but the final decision is up to both Chelsea and Inter.

Here's what to know:

After Chelsea signed Lukaku from Inter in the summer of 2021 for around €115 million, "Big Rom" pushed for a comeback to his former club only one season after and convinced the English side to loan him out to Inter for the 2022-23 season. The two clubs agreed on a straight loan for €8 million, plus add-ons that could reach a maximum of €12 million, with bonuses related to performances. He reduced his salary from €12 million net to €8 million net this season and the parties agreed to sit down again in the summer to discuss his future.

It's now unclear whether Lukaku will be part of Mauricio Pochettino's project for the 2023-24 season at Stamford Bridge. If yes, it will be difficult to see Lukaku again in the Inter jersey, regardless of what the player prefers. On the other hand, if Chelsea won't consider the Belgian striker as crucial for their project, it's very likely that Inter will have some chances to open a new discussion with the English club for a potential new season loan or for a permanent deal. After the Champions League final, we will definitely know more about both Chelsea and Inter's intentions for the upcoming campaign.

Lukaku's season has been difficult due to injuries, but he showed to be back in form in the last couple of weeks and was crucial in some key Champions League clashes against Porto in the round of 16 and against Benfica in the quarterfinals. Since his comeback from Chelsea, Lukaku scored 14 goals in 36 games in all competitions this season and is expected to play a big role on Saturday.