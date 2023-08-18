Serie A is finally back (and you can catch all the action on Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and CBS Sports Network) and we have plenty of new players and teams to watch and things to predict in the coming season. Napoli will try to defend their title after winning the Scudetto thirty-three years after their last Serie A crown, and they'll do it with a new coach in charge. Inter and AC Milan are willing to bring back the title to their fans despite some big changes in their rosters. Juventus won't be part of the European cups this season, but Massimiliano Allegri's side will try to be back in the title race. Both Jose Mourinho's AS Roma and Maurizio Sarri's Lazio want to make another step forward in their projects. Strap in and let's get to some predictions.

Best Newcomer: Samuel Chukwueze, AC Milan

AC Milan made some big some summer changes on and off the pitch. Club legend and former director Paolo Maldini left the team and midfielder Sandro Tonali was sold to Newcastle for €70 million plus €5 million in add-ons. After Tonali left the Rossoneri, AC Milan signed eight players, including Samuel Chukwueze from Villarreal for around €20 million plus add-ons. Chukwueze is considered one of the best talents around Europe and attracted interested of multiple clubs, but AC Milan were able to bring him to the Italian league. The Nigerian winger should become the starter on the right in the 4-3-3 that coach Stefano Pioli decided to use starting from the pre-season tour. With Rafael Leao on the left and new signing, USMNT star Christian Pulisic ready to come off the bench, AC Milan will have much more offensive options this year.

Golden Boot Winner: Ciro Immobile , Lazio

This season we should expect more from Lazio's striker Ciro Immobile, who last season scored "only" twelve goals in the Italian league. Immobile is one of the best strikers of the league, and scored 36 goals in 37 games in the 2019-20 season, 20 goals in 35 games in the 2020-21 season and 27 goals in 31 games the season after. Despite the successful season of the team last year (Lazio finished second), Immobile didn't score as much as before and that's why we expect him to be back at his usual standards this season.

Most Improved Team: Atalanta

As it often happens, Atalanta were one of the best teams this summer when it comes to the transfer window. The Nerazzurri sold Rasmus Holjund for more than €70 million and Jeremie Boga to OG Nice for €18 million, but replaced them with players like El Bilal Toure from Almeria and Gianluca Scamacca from West Ham, winning the race against Inter that showed the financial strength of the Italian side, who can now compete with the big clubs. Atalanta ended up fifth in the league last year and will play European soccer again this season, and have the potential to compete for the top four this season in the league after the summer signings also thanks to the work of the coach, Gian Piero Gasperini, who is one of the best when it comes to improving younger players on the roster.

Biggest Drop in the Table: Napoli

Last year we all made the mistake of undervaluing Napoli, as only few could predict the Italian side winning the title, especially after selling some key players. This summer Napoli sold the best defender of the past year, Kim Min-Jae to Bayern Munich and also coach Luciano Spalletti decided to leave the club after winning a historic title. Former AS Roma and Al-Nassr manager Rudi Garcia replaced Spalletti, and has the challenging missions of defending the title won in the past season. Despite retaining star players like Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen who didn't leave this summer, it will be almost impossible for Napoli to replicate what they've done over the last year and they're expected to compete for the top four again after dominating the 2022-23 season, but not win the title.

Best Promoted Side: Genoa

With Sampdoria, Spezia and Cremonese relegated to the Italian Serie B in the past year, we've got Genoa, Cagliari and Frosinone back in the top flight. Claudio Ranieri's Cagliari will be a team to watch this year, but all eyes are on Genoa, making a comeback only one season after they were relegated. Coach Alberto Gilardino had a great impact since he was appointed during the past season and he wants also to impress in his Serie A debut. Genoa signed Mateo Retegui from Tigre, after the striker caught attention in Italy since he was selected by Roberto Mancini for the Italian National Team and already scored two goals in three games this year.

Best free agent: Marcus Thuram, Inter

Serie A transfer business has been slow so far, considering the financial resources of the teams that had to sell some of the best players like Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio), Sandro Tonali (AC Milan) or Andre Onana (Inter). That's why the Italian clubs had to work a lot on the free agents. Inter, for instance, signed free agents Juan Cuadrado and Marcus Thuram, the latter of whom decided to join the Nerazzurri despite agreeing to terms with AC Milan first. The French striker was considered one of the best available this summer considering his age, he's 26, and potential. He has everything he needs to shine playing alongside Lautaro Martinez at Inter.

Best Young Player: El Bilal Toure, Atalanta

We already mentioned Atalanta as one of the best sides this summer, and this is the most interesting player to watch out for in the upcoming season. Atalanta signed El Bilal Toure from Almeria for around €30 million after the striker scored seven goals last year in La Liga. The feeling is that he's now in the right place and will be coached by the right person to grow more and become one of the most interesting talents around Europe. As Atalanta showed multiple times, lastly with Holjund, this is the perfect place for a talent to shine before making another step at the highest levels of European soccer.

Most Valuable American Player: Christian Pulisic, AC Milan

We finally have many American players to follow this season in the Italian Serie A. Timothy Weah and Weston McKennie at Juventus, Yunus Musah and Christian Pulisic at AC Milan. Among those, the one with more expectations will definitely be the former Chelsea winger, who joined the Rossoneri this summer. Pulisic is adapting fast and well, and the fans are perceiving his attitude as a good sign for the upcoming season. For sure, he needs to work hard to get a starting role in this renovated roster, but he will have his chances. Coach Pioli considers him as the perfect player to overcome some of what lacks in the squad, either as a starter or as a player that can come out of the bench and decide a game. Pulisic needed a place to shine, and AC Milan this season looks like the right place to be.