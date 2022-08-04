What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Quite a lot has happened as the Marc Cucurella saga drags on between Chelsea and Brighton. Maxwel Cornet is close to returning to the Premier League with West Ham United. Alexis Sanchez will be leaving Inter soon but will he end up in France or Turkey? Chelsea continues to be the most interesting club in the market now linked to Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and more.

Let's get to the transfer moves:

In the six-yard box

The biggest transfer stories of the day. These are the deals that are happening, or at least on the verge of getting done.

The Marc Cucurella saga continues

While it seemed like Marc Cucurella's move to Chelsea was all but done, the team released a statement saying, "Contrary to inaccurate reports from numerous media outlets this evening, no agreement has been reached with any club to sell Marc Cucurella."

All signs still point to Cucurella signing for Chelsea for more than £50 million to improve their defensive depth, but it seems like what is holding things up is Levi Colwill going the other way. Chelsea are open to moving the young defender but they would like a buyback clause. Since Manchester City won't meet Brighton's asking price publicly, it doesn't seem like another team will come in for Cucurella and that Brighton wants to make sure the deal's last details are ironed out before anybody gets ahead of themselves. On the pitch, Cucurella is quite a good addition whose versatility will improve the back line. Able to slot in at left back or as a left-sided center back, Cucurella is good insurance if Ben Chilwell goes down with another injury this season.

Entering the penalty area

These moves may not be imminent, but there's a lot of transfer fire in all the smoke these players and teams might be blowing.

Maxwel Cornet is inching closer to a move to West Ham United

After Burnley's relegation to the Championship, it has been clear that Cornet wouldn't play for the team as Vincent Kompany signed Scott Twine to replace him due to Cornet's ambitions being at a higher level. He did also have a release clause of €21 million that Everton were reportedly open to paying but that didn't come to be, and instead West Ham swooped, in according to Fabrice Hawkins. While Cornet struggled with injuries last season, his nine goals and one assist led the anemic Burnley attack, so he can add critical depth to West Ham. Adding Cornet to the attack will allow for rotation up top among Said Benrahma, Gianluca Scamacca, Michail Antonio, Jarrod Bowen, and Pablo Fornals to keep everyone fresh which was an issue last season. Personal terms won't be an issue, so it'll be down to completing a medical.

Build-up play

These moves might be speculative but they're ones to keep an eye on.

On the verge of terminating his contract with Inter Milan, there are plenty of suitors for Alexis Sanchez

Termination of Sanchez's contract has been agreed to and is expected to be signed soon as Olympic Marseille would like to add him. The team is still heavily reliant on Dimitri Payet so adding another attacker would make sense but they face competition from Turkey. According to L'Equipe, the Istanbul clubs are interested but they can't match the wages that Marseille can put on the table which complicates things. With his contract termination coming soon, a corresponding move may not be far behind.

Are Chelsea interested in Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang?

With Barcelona looking to sell off players this summer, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang could be one of the outgoings after just arriving from Arsenal last season. While nothing is advanced, according to Matt Law, Aubameyang would be interested in the move and Chelsea does need a true number nine outside of Armando Broja. Kai Havertz can fill the role, but in Thomas Tuchel's 3-4-3, his best role has been in a two supporting a proper striker. Tuchel is already familiar with Aubameyang as well from their time together at Borussia Dortmund so this could gather steam quickly.

Keeper punts

Your daily quick hitters.