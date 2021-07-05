Vying for its second UEFA European Championship title in 2012, Italy had its hopes squashed in a big way as Spain cruised to a 4-0 victory in the final. The Italians exacted a bit of revenge four years later, knocking out the Spanish in the round of 16 with a 2-0 win. Italy hopes for a repeat performance when it takes on Spain on Tuesday in the Euro 2020 semifinals. The Italians, whose only title in the European Championships came in 1968, enter Tuesday's showdown on a roll as they are unbeaten in their last 32 matches.

Kickoff from Wembley Stadium in London is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Italy vs. Spain odds from William Hill Sportsbook list Italy as +140 favorites (risk $100 to win $140), while the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Spain vs. Italy picks, be sure to check out the Euro 2020 predictions from SportsLine's proprietary European soccer model.

Created by two Norwegians -- professional poker player and sports bettor Jonas Gjelstad, and economics and engineering expert Marius Norheim -- the model analyzes worldwide betting data and exploits market inefficiencies, helping its followers cash in. Since coming to SportsLine in 2019, the algorithm is up over $8,500.

Now, the model has set its sights on Spain vs. Italy at Euro 2020 and locked in its best bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Italy vs. Spain:

Italy vs. Spain spread: Italy -0.5

Italy vs. Spain over-under: 2.5 goals

Italy vs. Spain money line: Italy +140, Spain +220, Draw +210

ITA: The Azzurri are unbeaten in their last 32 international matches (27 wins, five draws)

ESP: La Roja leads the tournament with 12 goals

Top Euro 2020 predictions for Spain vs. Italy

The model is leaning over 2.5 goals in Tuesday's matchup between Italy and Spain. Judging from their current international winning streak, the Italians are more than capable of hitting the over on their own. They've scored an average of 2.67 goals over their last 12 games, recording three or more on four occasions. Lorenzo Insigne and Ciro Immobile are among the team's biggest offensive threats, as each has scored six times in their last nine contests for the national team.

Spain also has shown the ability to rack up goals at Euro 2020. In fact, La Roja has scored 11 goals in its last three contests in this tournament. Ferran Torres has found the back of the net in two of his last three games and he scored four goals in just six appearances in the Champions League last season with Manchester City.

How to make Italy vs. Spain Euro 2020 picks

The model also has locked in a strong money line pick for Italy vs. Spain. You absolutely need to see it before you lock in your own Euro 2020 picks.

So who wins Spain vs. Italy? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Italy vs. Spain money line has all the value, all from the proprietary European soccer model that's up over $8,500.