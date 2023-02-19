Juventus will try to stay hot when they visit Spezia in an Italian Serie A showdown on Sunday on Paramount+. The visitors have played well across all competition recently, but have especially dominant in league play, where their sturdy defense has kept a clean sheet in their last two matches. Spezia are winless in their last four domestic matches and are in danger of falling into the relegation zone. You can stream this match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for 7 days.

Kickoff from Stadio Alberto Picco in La Spezia is set for 12 p.m. ET on Sunday. The latest Spezia vs. Juventus odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Juventus as the -165 favorites (risk $165 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Spezia as the +470 underdogs. A draw is priced at +275 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Juventus vs. Spezia

Spezia vs. Juventus date: Sunday, February 19

Spezia vs. Juventus time: Noon ET

Italian Serie A picks for Juventus vs. Spezia

Before you tune in to Sunday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Spezia vs. Juventus, Sutton is picking Juventus for a -165 payout. The Old Lady defeated Spezia 2-0 when these teams last met in August, and the expert expects a similar match to be played on Sunday.



Juventus have controlled possession 49.85% of the time in Serie A this season while also leading the league with 13 shutouts, a mix that has made them successful despite being dinged 15 points in the standings back in January. While they have been on an upward trajectory in domestic play, Spezia have been spinning their wheels trying to stave off relegation.

Part of the problem for Spezia is that they haven't been playing well at home, being held scoreless in their last three league games at Alberto Picco. This is part of the reason the expert also believes Sunday's match will be a low-scoring affair.

"In addition to Spezia's scoring woes, the total has stayed Under 2.5 in four of Juventus' last five fixtures across all competitions and I've already mentioned how disciplined Juventus' backline is in league play," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

